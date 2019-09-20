Labour ruling body in bid to oust deputy leader Tom Watson

20 September 2019, 22:46

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson
Labour deputy leader Tom Watson. Picture: PA

The Labour party's ruling body is considering a move to abolish the post of deputy leader.

On the first day of the party's conference, the National Executive Committee will examine the issue after Momentum’s Jon Lansman tabled a motion to remove the role.

Current deputy leader Tom Watson has publicly clashed with Jeremy Corbyn on a number of occasions.

He recently called for a new Brexit referendum to be held before a general election.

Labour's NEC is to consider abolishing the post of deputy party leader on Saturday after a bid to get rid of the post failed at a meeting on Friday.

Labour MP Wes Streeting described the move as "self-destructive"

A Momentum source said: “No one person is more important than beating Boris Johnson, ending austerity and tackling the climate emergency. We just can’t afford to go into an election with a deputy leader set on wrecking Labour’s chances.

“Labour members overwhelmingly want a deputy leadership election, but our outdated rulebook won’t let it happen. You need 20% of Labour MPs to trigger an election, and they just won’t let the members have a fair and open election.”

Mr Watson has been a vocal critic of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn
Mr Watson has been a vocal critic of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA

The NEC is responsible for overseeing the overall direction of the party and the policy-making process.

The Labour Party conference starts on Saturday in Brighton. 

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Trump approves deployment of US forces in Saudi Arabia

Donald Trump: Whistleblower allegations 'just another political hack job'

China's 'detention' of Uighurs: Video of blindfolded and shackled prisoners 'genuine'

Thomas Cook gives up hope of private rescue amid City blame game

Life near rapidly-warming North Pole: Rain in winter and more avalanches

The News Explained

Car Free Day is this Sunday 22nd September

London's Car Free Day: Which Roads Are Closed And When Is It? Everything You Need To Know
Boris Johnson's Cable Car and Garden Bridge have been far from successful

Boris Johnson Wants To Build Bridge To Ireland: Here's All His Other Failed Projects

Politics

Boris Johnson shouting at Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons yesterday

What Happens Next? LBC's Guide To Whether We'll Still Get A Snap General Election
Boris Johnson has asked the Queen to suspend parliament from the middle of next month.

Everything You Need To Know About Boris Johnson's Plan To Suspend Parliament
Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?