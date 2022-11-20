Labour will 'abolish the House of Lords' to 'restore trust in politics' under Sir Keir Starmer

20 November 2022, 09:44

Keir Starmer wants to abolish the House of Lords
Keir Starmer wants to abolish the House of Lords. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Sir Keir Starmer will abolish the House of Lords and replace it with a new elected chamber if Labour win power - to "restore trust in politics".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The proposal, reported by The Observer, would see Labour holding a consultation on the composition and size of a new chamber as well as more immediate reform of the current and often-criticised appointments process.

There have long been warnings that membership of the House of Lords is becoming excessive while Boris Johnson courted controversy with some of his appointments to the unelected chamber, notably Lord Lebedev.

Russian-British businessman Evgeny Lebedev leaves the House of Lord
Russian-British businessman Evgeny Lebedev leaves the House of Lord. Picture: Getty

The media mogul and son of an ex-KGB agent was given a life peerage in 2020 but has spoken just once on the floor of the House.

More recently, Mr Johnson has faced accusations that he has proposed several Conservative MPs for peerages but told them to delay accepting them to prevent triggering by-elections.

Sir Keir, whose party has a considerable lead in the polls after weeks of political instability, told Labour peers that part of the reason for reform was the public "have lost faith in the ability of politicians and politics to bring about change".

The House of Lords could be abolished
The House of Lords could be abolished. Picture: Getty

Under his plans, the Lords replacement would be "truly representative" of the UK's nations and regions while still retaining its role as the second chamber in relation to the Commons.

Read more: King Charles snubs Andrew and Harry as he asks for Princess Anne and Prince Edward to become stand-ins

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer was 'a bit of a lad’: ex-classmate shares memories of time at school with Labour leader

I want to be clear that we do need to restore the trust of the public in every part of the United Kingdom in our system of government,” Sir Keir told a meeting of Labour MPs.

“House of Lords reform is just one part of that … People have lost faith in the ability of politicians and politics to bring about change – that is why, as well as fixing our economy, we need to fix our politics.”

He added that it should be “truly representative” of the country.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The attack took place not far from the river in Cambridge

Three teenagers arrested after boy, 17, stabbed to death in 'targeted attack' in secluded Cambridge meadow

Goalkeeper Tony Thompson reacted in fury to the incident

Football fan 'urinates in goalkeeper's bottle', before unwitting player is sent off for drinking it and squirting it back in disgust
Cop27 climate summit

Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks

Jeffrey Epstein wanted to extort the Queen, it has been claimed

Jeffrey Epstein 'wanted to blackmail the Queen' through his friendship with Prince Andrew, claims Fergie's former lover

Donald Trump is back on Twitter

Donald Trump is back on Twitter after owner Elon Musk asks users if they want him reinstated

Alok Sharma was disappointed in the deal

Cop27 climate deal 'is not enough', UK warns - although rich nations agree to pay for poor countries' climate disasters

Maisa Rojas, minister of environment of Chile, left, and Germany’s climate envoy Jennifer Morgan laugh ahead of a closing plenary session at Cop27

UN climate negotiators approve compensation deal for poorer nations

North Carolina Parade Float Crash

Girl killed in float crash at North Carolina holiday parade

Animal Rebellion stormed into the restaurant calling for meat to be taken off menus

Animal activists take over Gordon Ramsay’s Chelsea restaurant calling for meat to be removed from menus

Malaysia Election

Malaysia faces new crisis as poll delivers hung Parliament

White House Wedding

Joe Biden’s granddaughter marries in White House wedding

Hundreds protested in London last month calling for Britain to rejoin

Britain ‘planning Swiss-style relationship with EU’ post Brexit

Dylan

Collection of love letters written by Bob Dylan sells for 670,000 dollars

A migrant being processed at Manston died in hospital after becoming unwell, the Home Office said

Migrant staying at Manston processing centre in Kent dies in hospital after becoming ill

(L-R) Ludlow, Croherty and Cook were jailed for a total of 35 years

Violent trio who posed as police and viciously stamped and beat mother in home robbery jailed for 35 years

The protester was dragged from the restaurant by police

'David... I’m a scientist': Moment eco-protester is arrested trying to confront Sir David Attenborough in restaurant

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vatican Pope

Pope visits immigrant father’s home town for birthday party

Rishi Sunak met Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday

Rishi Sunak pledges £50 million military aid to Ukraine as he meets Volodymyr Zelensky on first trip to Kyiv
Pallbearers stand by the vehicle carrying the coffin of Boguslaw Wos

Funeral held for first of two Poles killed in missile blast

Awaab Ishak was killed by the mould in his flat

Boss of housing association that owned mould-infested home where Awaab Ishak, 2, died is fired
The house burned down belonged to former Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini (R)

Iranian protesters set fire to house of former leader Ayatollah Khomeini

Dewal Dos Santos Silva

Unlicensed tattoo artist raped woman after she 'lost consciousness' at his flat

Mr Infantino has been criticised for his comments

'I feel gay, Arab and disabled': FIFA boss Infantino's bizarre defence of Qatar ahead of World Cup
The conditions at the fan village

'It's hell': furious fans at Qatar World Cup slam costly accommodation that 'looks like a building site'
Dominic Raab has been accused of causing costly blockages in the evacuation of Afghanistan

Dominic Raab accused of causing 'very costly blockage' in Afghanistan evacuation by 'refusing to speak to staff'
Reg Pye and Huguette in 2022 and 1944

British World War 2 veteran, 99, reunited with French woman he shared his food with 78 years on in touching moment

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Brexit has been a disaster': says Brexiteer

'Brexit has been a disaster': Brexiteer says UK needs to rejoin EU to gain economic growth

‘I worry for working people’, says former Sun Editor on 10.1% Universal Credit rise

‘I worry for working people’, says former Sun Editor on 10.1% Universal Credit rise

‘It just doesn’t feel very Tory’: Andrew Castle asks Tory MP to explain the positives of the Autumn Statement

‘It just doesn’t feel very Tory’: Andrew Castle asks Conservative MP to explain the positives of the Autumn Statement
‘You couldn’t get more Labour if you tried’ says caller, after Autumn Statement tax rises

‘You couldn’t get more Labour if you tried’ says caller, after Autumn Statement tax rises

Lord Clarke

Pension triple lock needs to be scrapped, Lord Clarke tells Tom Swarbrick

james newspaper

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media 'hypocrisy' over Qatar World Cup

JOB Job Centre

James O'Brien wants to know how Chancellor plans to fill job vacancies in post-Brexit Britain
‘It’s a horror show’: It takes up to six months for products to reach the EU, says Nick Ferrari caller

‘It’s a horror show’: Business consultant slams Brexit for slowing down exports to the EU

jeremy hunt leaving

'Jeremy Hunt has crushed the UK' says lifelong Tory voter as he plans to move businesses out of the UK
The Autumn statement has done nothing to help people with their heating bills

Autumn statement has done nothing to help consumers keep the heating on

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit