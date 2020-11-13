Labour suspends members over motion backing Jeremy Corbyn

13 November 2020, 16:47

Jeremy Corbyn was suspended from Labour over his reaction to an anti-Semitism report
Jeremy Corbyn was suspended from Labour over his reaction to an anti-Semitism report. Picture: PA

The Labour Party has suspended a number of members who have passed a motion criticising the suspension of Jeremy Corbyn for his reaction to the damning report into anti-Semitism within the party during his leadership.

The group from the Bristol West constituency Labour party (CLP) is now facing disciplinary action for the motion, which said the former leader's treatment was part of a "politically motivated attack against the left" of the party.

It has also been suggested by a Labour source that the recent suspensions were related to allegations of abuse on social media.

The source said: "We will not tolerate abuse of Labour Party staff in person or on social media."

It comes after Mr Corbyn was suspended from Labour last month for his reaction to a damning anti-Semitism report that found the party broke equality law during his tenure.

He had refused to accept the findings from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), saying anti-Semitism had been "dramatically overstated for political reasons".

The Bristol West CLP motion, approved on Monday, later spurred the constituency on to write to new party leader Sir Keir Starmer, condemning Mr Corbyn's suspension.

It also demanded the former leader be re-instated.

As a result, the constituency party chair and co-secretary are believed to be among those who have since been suspended, as well as a number of other members.

A party source said on Friday: "It is a long-standing position that motions on individual disciplinary matters are not competent CLP business.

"This is important to protect the integrity of disciplinary processes and is consistent with similar rulings made by Jennie Formby when she was general secretary."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

US flag

Two killed in explosion at US veterans’ hospital

China has finally congratulated Joe Biden for being elected US President (File photo: 04/12/13)

China congratulates Joe Biden on US presidential election victory
Belarus Protests

Thousands protest after Belarus opposition supporter ‘killed by security forces’
Pope Francis

Pope congratulates Joe Biden on election victory

AP Week in Pictures Asia

42 dead after typhoon causes widespread flooding in Philippines
The R value has dropped to as low as 1 across the UK

R value drops to as low as 1 across the UK, Sage scientists say

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The coronavirus vaccination could be one of the first RNA immunisations

Coronavirus: What is an RNA vaccine and how does it work?

The Queen has announced a special four-day celebration for her platinum jubilee

Queen’s platinum jubilee: When is the extra bank holiday and how many years is platinum jubilee?
Covid rapid testing will be rolled out across England

Covid: Which areas in England will get rapid turnaround mass testing support?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller reveals how she narrowly escaped being murdered by a serial killer

Caller reveals how she narrowly escaped being murdered by a serial killer
James O'Brien caller: Dominic Cummings is leaving because of Covid impact

James O'Brien caller: Dominic Cummings is leaving because of Covid impact
Nick Ferrari clashes with caller on working from home

Nick Ferrari clashes with caller on working from home

Transport Secretary pledges local residents will be consulted over traffic schemes

Transport Secretary pledges local residents will be consulted over traffic schemes
The LBC listener branded the PM's response 'sad'

Listener thanks Sir Keir Starmer for raising his plight at PMQs
Students need relief from university accommodation costs, caller tells LBC

Students need relief from university accommodation costs, caller tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London