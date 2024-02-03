Labour to water-down manifesto in attempt to shrink target of Tories attacks at general election

3 February 2024, 23:34

Labour Unveil Its City Policy At Business Conference
Labour are planning a no-risk manifesto they seek to dull Conservative attacks and deliver the party to power for the first time in 14 years. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Labour are planning a no-risk manifesto they seek to dull Conservative attacks and deliver the party to power for the first time in 14 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shadow cabinet ministers have until February 8 to submit policy to the manifesto, as Sir Keir Starmer gears up for an election expected to take place in the second half of this year.

Key pledges such as House of Lords reforms and social care policy are expected to be watered down as Sir Keir attempts to make his manifesto "bombproof".

Read More: Labour’s Peter Kyle set for AI talks with tech giants during Washington visit

The backing off comes after reports that the party has ditched its £28 billion pledge to fund climate infrastructure.

Labour Unveil Its City Policy At Business Conference
Labour Unveil Its City Policy At Business Conference. Picture: Getty

The scrapping of social care reforms has irked union backers of the party, with Unison’s general secretary, Christina McAnea, telling the Observer: “Care is in crisis and the need for a national service has never been greater. But the sector is complex and, with many thousands of care employers, creating a new system isn’t a five-minute job.

“In stark contrast to the litany of broken promises from this government, Labour is committed to reforming care. Under the proposed fair pay agreement, wages will rise and care workers earn the same no matter where they work in England.

“Care jobs will immediately become more attractive, and the sector be able to start filling the huge hole in its workforce. That will boost support to everyone needing care and begin to lift the pressure on the NHS.”

Labour will water-down its proposal to reform the House of Lords
Labour will water-down its proposal to reform the House of Lords. Picture: Getty

Despite the cautious approach, Starmer's party will back a pledge to build 300,000 homes in Britain each year - a pledge previously made by Tories, but has yet to be fulfilled.

Labour currently enjoy a large polling lead over the Tories, and are widely expected to win the next general election by a landslide.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police are search for Ezedi

NCA drafted in to probe 'gang links' to Clapham chemical attack suspect after corrosive substance tubs found

Smoke rises from burnt-out houses after a forest fire reached Villa Independencia neighbourhood in Vina del Mar, Chile

At least 46 dead as forest fires approach densely populated areas of Chile

The army chief has warned the UK's army is too small

Britain 'not ready for all-out war' according to MPs as stockpiles below what is needed to repel Russian threat

USS Dwight D Eisenhower

US and Britain launch strikes on Yemen’s Houthis

Women listen to a speaker during a weekly rally in Tel Aviv, Israel, calling for the release of hostages who were kidnapped on October 7

Israel gives most detailed warning yet to Hezbollah as Gaza war hits four months

The missile was found in the garage of a Bellevue resident

Nuclear-capable missile found in man's garage after he tried to donate it to a museum

An inert rocket in the garage of a home in Bellevue, Washington

Inert Cold War-era missile found in garage of home

Joe Rogan

Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan signs new multi-year deal with Spotify

Police are search for Ezedi

Moment police raid Clapham chemical attack suspect's house and find corrosive substance containers

Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson completes community service for blowing nose on videographer

Palestinians line up for food in Khan Younis

Hamas shows signs of resurgence in parts of Gaza where Israeli troops withdrew

France Attack

Paris knife and hammer attacker may have mental health issues, police say

People hold hands in front of Germany’s parliament Reichstag at a demonstration against the AfD party and right-wing extremism in Berlin, Germany

At least 150,000 people gather in Berlin to protest against far right

Stormont is back up and running after the DUP returned to power sharing

Stormont reconvenes after two years as Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill becomes first minister

The US has hit targets in Iraq and Syria in revenge for the deaths of three soldiers

Iraq warns Middle East is on the 'brink of the abyss' after US batters nearly 100 targets in revenge strikes

The Queen was critical of Meghan's wedding dress

Queen Elizabeth thought Meghan's wedding dress was 'too white' in secret remarks to cousin

Latest News

See more Latest News

Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan and wife convicted of marriage law violation

Soldiers patrol outside the Gare de Lyon station

Three people injured in attack at railway station in Paris

Ezedi was allowed to stay in the UK despite a sexual assault conviction

Clapham chemical attack suspect 'was in relationship with victim who suffered life-changing injuries'
Wayne Kramer

Wayne Kramer, co-founder of revolutionary rock band MC5, dies aged 75

A French soldier of the Sentinelle security operation stands guard in a hall after a knife attack at Paris's Gare de Lyon railway station.

Victim seriously injured after knife horror at Paris train station

Ezedi was allowed to stay in the UK despite a sexual assault conviction

Decision to let Clapham attack suspect stay in UK 'was margin call influenced by his claim of becoming Christian'
An American flag flies at Patriot Park

Proposal to honour veterans with world’s tallest flagpole abandoned by US family

Military base known as Tower 22

US hits hard at militias in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for fatal drone attack

US Coast Guard workers with Connie the container dog

Dog rescued after more than week trapped inside shipping container at Texas port

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has died aged 50 after his battle with lung cancer.

A Place in the Sun host Jonnie Irwin's heartbreaking message to his young boys as star dies aged 50 after cancer battle

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and William's row is said to pre-date the relationship with Meghan

Harry's feud with William 'pre dates Meghan Markle and originated with a row about conserving elephants in Africa'
The Princess of Wales is 'making good progress' after undergoing surgery

Anger of Palace officials over ‘made up’ reports that the Princess of Wales was in ‘great danger’ after surgery
The royal pair have a 'bunch of things' in development with Netflix.

Harry and Meghan working on a ‘bunch’ of ‘exciting’ new Netflix projects - including £3m film adaptation and TV series

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit