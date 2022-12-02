Blow for Rishi Sunak as Labour surges to victory with increased majority in Chester by-election

2 December 2022, 06:20 | Updated: 2 December 2022, 06:28

Labour has won the Chester by-election
Labour has won the Chester by-election. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Labour has surged to victory in the Chester by-election in a blow to Rishi Sunak.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Local councillor Samantha Dixon re-won the seat for the party with an increased vote majority of 10,974, defeating Conservative candidate and NHS nurse Liz Wardlaw.

It was the first Westminster by-election since Boris Johnson's forced resignation and the market chaos that ended Liz Truss's short stint at No10.

Labour hailed the result as one that sent a "clear message" to Mr Sunak and his new administration.

The contest was triggered by the resignation of Labour MP Christian Matheson, who resigned his Commons seat after complaints of "serious sexual misconduct" were upheld by a parliamentary watchdog.

Mr Matheson, who denied the allegations, was facing a four-week suspension and was asked to resign by Labour before he quit.

Read more: 'Bonkers' plan to release thousands of prisoners during lockdown went round Government, Hancock claims

Read more: 'Trickle down education!': Keir Starmer clashes with Rishi Sunak over private schools keeping millions in tax breaks

Labour Samantha Dixon celebrates after winning the Chester by-election
Labour Samantha Dixon celebrates after winning the Chester by-election. Picture: Alamy

In her victory speech, Ms Dixon described meeting a pensioner who answered her door "wrapped in blankets" and was worried about her heating bills.

"People in Chester and across our country are really worried," she said.

"Worried about losing their homes because they can't afford the mortgage repayments or the rent, worried about whether they can put the heating on, worried about whether they can put food on the table for their families.

"This is the cost of 12 years of Conservative Government.

"The Government which has wreaked havoc with our economy, destroyed our public services and betrayed the people who put their trust in them at the last general election."

Ms Dixon gave a speech after her win
Ms Dixon gave a speech after her win. Picture: Alamy

She said voters had sent a "clear message" to the Government.

She added: "They have said unreservedly that Rishi Sunak's Conservatives no longer have a mandate to govern.

"His Government has broken the promise that each generation should do better than the last.

"His Government has no ideas, no plan to address the big issues facing our country.

"His Government is on borrowed time and people want to change.

"It's time for a general election and it's time for a Labour Government."

Election officials confirmed that turnout was 41.2%, with a total of 28,541 votes cast in the December poll.

Labour had been widely expected to hold the seat, having won it in 2019 for the third time in a row with a majority of 6,164.

This time around, the party secured more than 61% of the votes and a 13.76% swing from the Tories, with Ms Wardlaw getting 6,335 votes, or 22.40%.

Speaking after the result, Ms Dixon added: "I think I have been in receipt of a very strong message from the voters of Chester that they want the Conservative cost-of-living crisis tackled immediately.

"I don't think they believe that the Conservatives have the answers, I think they think it's Labour's turn now."

She described the City of Chester as a "bellwether constituency" and said the result was "really, really encouraging".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Adam White and his wife Lindsay.

We’ve got our life back: Dad jailed for running burglars off the road says any further funds will go to charity after well-wishers raise nearly £140,000
The MS Victoria (left) has been housing Ukrainian refugees in Scotland

Scottish government accused of 'keeping quiet' on deal to house Ukrainians on ferry for a further five months

Kanye West's Twitter account was suspended

Kanye suspended from Twitter for sharing pic of swastika inside Star of David

The leaders of Australia and Finland

Finnish leader warns that Russian victory would empower other aggressors

Breaking
Charlie Bartolo (left) and Kearne Solanke (right) were fatally stabbed last weekend

Two teens charged with murder after two 16-year-olds found with fatal injuries a mile apart in London

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden prepare to greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive for a State Dinner on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Joe Biden will talk with Vladimir Putin if he intends to end war in Ukraine

The NHS is facing a brutal winter, health service bosses say

A third of ambulance patients waited 30 minutes to get into A&E last week, with NHS facing 'brutal winter'

Sir Mark Rowley has defended the disproportionate use of stop and search on black men

Young black men 12 times more likely than white men to be murdered in London, says Met chief as he battles corruption

Donald Trump

Court halts independent review of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

Frank Vallelonga Jr

Actor in Oscar-winning movie Green Book found dead on New York street

Scientists have developed a machine that can diagnose cancer from bathroom sounds

'Your farts aren't sounding right': new AI that can diagnose cancer from people's bathroom sounds

Victoria Primary School in Penarth

Second child dies from same Strep A infection primary school that killed another six-year-old last week

Harvey Weinstein

‘Tears do not make truth’, says Weinstein lawyer in closing argument

Stolen Truck Severed Head

Man jailed after friend’s severed head found in car in Las Vegas

Kanye West has said he likes Hitler

Kanye West praises Hitler, saying 'We've got to stop dissing Nazis', in shocking anti-semitic rant

United States France

Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron vow united front against Russia

Latest News

See more Latest News

Election 2024 Trump Ye

Trump Organisation ‘cultivated a culture of fraud and deception’, tax case hears

Congress Rail Strike

Senate moves to avert US rail strike amid dire warnings

1

People 'eating pet food' and 'heating meals on radiators and candles' as families struggle with soaring costs
FC Juventus flag is waving on transparent background. Close-up of waving flag with FC Juventus football club logo, seamless loop. Editorial animation.

Uefa probing Juventus as prosecutors request indictments for ex-club president

David Fuller pleaded guilty to more sexual offences

Families of dead women abused by mortuary monster David Fuller will get six-figure NHS payouts
United States France

Joe Biden admits US climate law has ‘glitches’ after Emmanuel Macron criticism

Germany Max Beckmann Auction

Wartime self-portrait by German expressionist Max Beckmann sells for £17m

Harry Maguire was mocked in Ghana

'The economic Harry Maguire': England star used in Ghanaian parliament debate to mock vice-president
Russia Ukraine War

Russian shelling cuts off power again in liberated city of Kherson

1

History makers! All-female referee team take charge of Costa Rica vs Germany in World Cup first

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times

'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times
Tonight with Andrew Marr 1/12 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 1/12 | Watch again

‘Britain has a fundamental problem with black people identifying as British’ says caller amid Ngozi Fulani fallout

UK has a 'fundamental problem' with black people identifying as British or English, argues caller
Shelagh Fogarty draws link between Lady Hussey interrogation and Grenfell

Shelagh Fogarty links Lady Hussey behaviour towards Ngozi Fulani and Grenfell Tower

James 01/12/22

James O'Brien is completely fascinated by desperation to deny racism

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

NHS

'Do they all deserve a pay rise?': Ex-NHS nurse torn over strikes

Elon Musk: James O’Brien challenges listeners to explain ‘freedom of speech’

'Is freedom of speech just the freedom to lie?' asks James O’Brien

nick just stop oil

Art critic bashes 'destructive' campaign of Just Stop Oil as eco-protestors threaten to escalate tactics
Nick Ferrari Sunder Katwala

'Britain has become less racist' think tank director says as he asks how we all live together

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit