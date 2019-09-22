Labour Votes To "Abolish All Private Schools"

22 September 2019, 18:22

Labour Votes To "Abolish All Private Schools". Picture: PA

Labour has made a pledge to integrate private schools into the state sector at its party conference in Brighton.

Members voted to back a move that would scrap tax loopholes, remove charitable status and pubic subsidies to private schools.

Angela Rayner said: "We will set that commission to making the whole education system fairer through the integration of private schools."

The motion outlined that endowments, investments and properties held by private schools would be redistributed across the country's educational institutions.

Momentum tweeted that the move to "abolish all private schools" was an "incredible campaign by grassroots Labour members".

