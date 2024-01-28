Labour MP has whip suspended for controversial Gaza tweet about Holocaust Memorial Day

Kate Osamor has apologised for the tweet - but has had the whip suspended by Labour. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Labour MP Kate Osamor has had the Labour whip suspended for tweet when she suggested that the war in Gaza should be marked as part of Holocaust Memorial Day.

Ms Osamor, Labour MP for Edmonton, has issued an apology for "any offence caused" by the message on the eve of the day marking the murder of six million Jews during the Second World War.

A Labour source confirmed that the chief whip has suspended her from the parliamentary party while an investigation takes place.

Ms Osamor tweeted on Friday: "Holocaust Memorial Day is a day to remember the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust and the genocides that have occurred since. I apologise for any offence caused by my reference to the ongoing humanitarian disaster in Gaza as part of that period of remembrance."

The former shadow development secretary, who served in Jeremy Corbyn's top team, is the second Labour MP to apologise for remarks about the war in Gaza this week.

Tahir Ali accused Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of having "the blood of thousands of innocent people on his hands" over his response to the conflict. Picture: Alamy

Tahir Ali accused Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of having "the blood of thousands of innocent people on his hands" over his response to the conflict.

The comments in the House of Commons prompted the Labour leadership to quickly distance itself and Mr Ali later posted an apology on X, formerly Twitter.

"Earlier at PMQs I asked the Prime Minister about the actions of Israel in Gaza. This is obviously a deeply emotive issue," he said.

"While I do not resile from my strongly held views on the situation in the Middle East, I would like to apologise for the way in which I described the Prime Minister in my question."

Osamor is on the left of the party - and is part of the Socialist Campaign Group of Labour MPs.