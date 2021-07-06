What is the Lambda Covid variant? UK stats, symptoms and more

6 July 2021, 15:27 | Updated: 6 July 2021, 15:43

The Lambda Covid variant was first detected in Peru.
The Lambda Covid variant was first detected in Peru. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Cases of the Lambda Covid-19 variant have begun to grow more prominent around the world. Find out everything you need to know about the variant here.

The Lambda variant - also know as C.37 - was first detected in Peru in 2020.

As a current 'variant of interest' for the World Health Organisation (WHO), Lambda is being tracked across the world for further developments.

It has seen a rise in international cases - now present in at least 26 countries - and several mutations, but is most prominent in South America.

What are the UK stats for Lambda?

The number of confirmed cases of this variant remains very low across the UK.

Only eight cases have been found in England, according to Public Health England (PHE), with none in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland up to 30 June, as of 2 July.

Read more: Will social distancing end on July 19? The latest Covid rules explained

An earlier report from PHE revealed that there were six cases between 23 February and 7 June 2021, as of 22 June. No deaths were reported within 28 days.

All six cases reported by PHE were connected to overseas travel.

What are the symptoms?

As there is still only a small number of Lambda cases present in the UK at the moment, it is unclear if there are any specific symptoms associated with this variant.

The NHS has said that the main coronavirus symptoms are:

  • A high temperature
  • A new, continuous cough
  • A loss or change to sense of smell or taste

They also say one in three people have no symptoms with Covid but can still infect others.

Is this variant more infectious?

The Delta variant of coronavirus caused particular concerns in the UK due to its increased transmissibility and drop in susceptibility to vaccines.

Read more: Delta Plus: India issues alert over new Covid 'variant of concern'

However, PHE said that research was still ongoing with the Lambda variant, so evidence of its full impact is limited.

"There is currently no evidence that this variant causes more severe disease or renders the vaccines currently deployed any less effective," it said.

"PHE is carrying out laboratory testing to better understand the impact of mutations on the behaviour of the virus."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pret is selling its Christmas sandwiches in July because 'people missed out in December'

Pret is selling its Christmas sandwiches in July because 'people missed out in December'
Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, in a photo taken from Ms Henry's phone, on the night they were killed

Danyal Hussein guilty of murdering two sisters he stabbed to death 'in demonic pact'
Pubs will be allowed to stay open longer for the Euro 2020 final

Pubs to stay open late on Sunday in case Euro 2020 final goes to extra time
Fully vaccinated people will not need to isolate after coming into contact with a Covid case

New Covid self-isolation rules: When do they come into effect and who do they apply to?
Pupils will no longer be in bubbles in England.

School bubbles to end and pupils will only isolate if positive for Covid under new plans
Sajid Javid will speak in the House of Commons at 12.30pm

Watch LIVE: Sajid Javid makes Commons statements on changes to self-isolation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sadiq Khan 'unhappy' with plan to scrap mandatory face masks on public transport

Sadiq Khan criticises government plan to scrap mandatory face masks on public transport
James O'Brien challenges caller who sees 'positives' of Delta variant surge in UK

James O'Brien challenges caller who sees 'positives' of Delta variant surge in UK
'How irresponsible': Iain Dale takes on Tory MP who'll stop wearing a face mask

'How irresponsible': Iain Dale takes on Tory MP who'll stop wearing a face mask
The commentator hit out at cancel culture

'Worrying' study finds over half of young ‘cancel’ people over opinions
Sajid Javid warned the number of cases could be far higher

Sajid Javid: Case numbers could rise far higher than 50,000 after July 19
Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/07 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London