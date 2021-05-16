Child dies and four others injured as suspected gas blast destroys homes in Lancashire

A child has died and four other people have been injured after a suspected gas blast destroyed homes in a street in Lancashire.

A major incident was declared after the blast destroyed two homes and seriously damaged a third in Heysham, Lancashire.

Police confirmed a child died and four people have been seriously injured
Police confirmed a child died and four people have been seriously injured. Picture: LBC

Lancashire Police said in a statement: "We remain at scene of a suspected gas explosion on Mallowdale Ave, Heysham, which has caused two houses to collapse and badly damaged another.

"Sadly, we can now confirm a young child has died and four other people have been injured, two seriously.

Several homes reportedly collapsed in the blast
Several homes reportedly collapsed in the blast. Picture: LBC

"Our thoughts are with all those affected."

Lancashire Fire said 10 units were called to the row of homes on Mallowdale Avenue around 2.30am on Sunday and that firefighters were searching a collapsed property.

Damage caused by the blast in Heysham, Lancashire
Damage caused by the blast in Heysham, Lancashire. Picture: LBC

"A major incident has been declared after we (were) called to terraced houses on Mallowdale Avenue. It has been reported that there has been an explosion at a property and firefighters are searching the collapsed property."

Emergency services at the scene this morning
Emergency services at the scene this morning. Picture: LBC

Lancashire Police had confirmed earlier that a safety cordon had been put in place and nearby residents had been evacuated from their homes in the town some 25 miles north-east of Blackpool.

"We are asking people to please avoid the entire area while we deal with this ongoing incident," the force said.

The North West Ambulance Service tweeted that it had also sent units to the scene, with a priority to "ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible".

The Service tweeted: "Following reports of an explosion on Mallowdale Avenue, #Heysham, we have resources at the scene and we are working with @LancashireFRS and @LancsPolice".

Electricity North West tweeted that it had paused electricity supplies to the area for safety reasons while the blast was being investigated.

