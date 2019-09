Breaking News

South Carolina Police Say Two People Shot Dead And Eight Injured

Police say 2 people shot dead in South Carolina. Picture: pixabay

Authorities in Lancaster, South Carolina say a shooting at a bar in South Carolina left two people dead and eight injured.

Two men were shot and killed.

Four injured victims were taken to medical facilities for immediate treatment.

The other four people were treated at local facilities for non-critical injuries.

This is a developing story.