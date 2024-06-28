Former Celtic footballer dies aged 38, as 'shocked and saddened' club pays tribute

28 June 2024, 09:51

Landry Nguemo
Landry Nguemo. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Former Celtic footballer Landry Nguémo has died aged 38, with the club paying tribute to the midfielder.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nguémo made 35 appearances for the Glasgow club in the 2009-10 Scottish Premiership season during a loan spell, also appearing in the Champions League.

The club said in a statement: "Everyone at Celtic Football Club is shocked and saddened at the news of Landry N'Guemo's passing at the young age of 38.

Read more: Arsenal and Everton footballer Kevin Campbell dies aged 54

Read more: Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26, as club 'completely devastated'

Landry Nguemo
Landry Nguemo. Picture: Alamy

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Landry's family and friends at this sad time."

Celtic fans appear to have thought very highly of Nguémo, and said how sorry they were at his death.

Landry Nguemo
Landry Nguemo. Picture: Alamy

One supporter on the club's Reddit fan page called him "one of the few bright spots in an utterly shocking season when he was here."

Another said: "Cracking wee player for us at times", with a third adding: "One of the loan players that i really wish we signed".

Landry Nguemo
Landry Nguemo. Picture: Alamy

The Cameroonian began his career at French club Nancy, making 127 appearances.

After his loan spell at Celtic, he moved back to France with Bordeaux, for whom he played 67 times.

He retired in 2019, after brief spells with two Turkish sides and Norwegian club Kongsvinger.

