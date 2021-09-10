Breaking News

'Large explosion' heard throughout Dewsbury as fire breaks out

Clouds of smoke could be seen across the area. Picture: Samuel McKay

By Will Taylor

A large explosion has been reported in Dewsbury, with footage showing smoke billowing into the sky.

The cause is unclear but multiple social media users reported hearing a loud bang in the West Yorkshire town.

"Big fire in Dewsbury just now - hope nobody hurt…" wrote one social media user on Twitter.

Another said: "Something has just gone BANG in Dewsbury," said another.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the incident took place at an industrial unit in Saville Town.

First time in Dewsbury... There's a massive fire! pic.twitter.com/IyVLWb2Gun — Ayah 🇯🇴🇬🇧 (@TheLadySolar) September 10, 2021

Some 12 fire engines attended the scene to tackle the blaze, along with specialist units.

All people were accounted for, the fire service also confirmed.

People have been asked to avoid travelling through the area, with Kirklees Council saying Chickenley and Earlsheaton residents should keep doors and windows closed.

Black smoke engulfed the site. Picture: Antony Evans

Police said they were working with the council and Environment Agency as part of a multi-agency response.

They were also cooperating with utility companies and other partners to deal with the incident.

Plumes of smoke could be seen from the motorway, with one person tweeting: "Saw the massive plume of black smoke from the M1. Hope no one was hurt!"

Looks like Dewsbury is on fire again pic.twitter.com/CZ2LwNtVUw — Charlotte (@ChaRL_est_1980) September 10, 2021

A statement from police said: "Police were called at 4.49pm today (Friday 10 September) to reports of a large fire in the area of Mill Street East, Dewsbury.

"Emergency services including the police are currently at the scene

"Witnesses have reported hearing explosions – it is believed this is gas cylinders exploding.

"Mill Street East and Warren Street are closed and there is a cordon in place around the scene.

"Residents are advised to keep their windows closed.

"Mill Street East is being evacuated.

"There are currently no reports of any injuries but emergency services are continuing to check the scene."