Breaking News

Police respond to active shooting at university campus in Las Vegas as ‘multiple victims’ reported

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Jenny Medlicott

Las Vegas Metro Police are responding to an active shooter at the University of Nevada.

The university posted around 11:53 local time (7:53pm UK) that police were responding to shots fired on campus near the university's Beam Hall building.

"This is not a test," the university wrote. "RUN-HIDE-FIGHT."

“There appears to be multiple victims at this time. Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon," Las Vegas police wrote on X.

They later confirmed that the suspect has since been located and is dead.

#BREAKING We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall. There appears to be multiple victims at this time. Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon. pic.twitter.com/iylYGPhr33 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 6, 2023

Police urged people to avoid the area following the reports.

The university told those nearby to "shelter in place" as it remains an active investigation.

The shooting took place in a city still scarred by one of the worst mass killings in US history, the October 1, 2017, shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, in which 60 were killed and hundreds more wounded.

More updates to follow