Laughing killer teacher who told neighbour how she stabbed partner jailed for 15 years for manslaughter

Carrie McGuinness. Picture: South Wales Police

By Kit Heren

A teacher who laughed as she told her neighbour how she had stabbed her partner has been jailed for 15 years.

Carrie McGuinness, 35, said how she had knifed her partner Steven Davies, 39, at his home near Pontypridd last June.

When asked where Mr Davies was, she said: "He beat me up," adding that she had "just stabbed him".

McGuinness had a bruise under her eye and on the bridge of her nose when speaking to her neighbour.

Mr Davies only died two days later from the wound, which was to his colon. Cardiff Crown court heard how neither he nor McGuinness took the wound seriously.

He was discovered dead by a friend, Gareth Dale, who raised the alarm after not seeing or hearing from Mr Davies for several days.

Mr Dale went to his flat and saw Mr Davies naked and lying face down on his bed.

He called police were then called to the flat, who went in and discovered Mr Davies dead.

Prosecutor Jonathan Rees KC told the court: "Mr Davies was naked apart from a pair of slippers and he was in a kneeling position over a child seat at the base of the bed with his body hunched over and face-down onto the double bed,' Mr Rees said.

"His legs were stained from his bottom downwards and there was blood on the bed.

"On a bedside table next to the bed were two plastic bowls that contained a dark red, almost black, liquid. Mr Davies was cold to the touch and his face appeared green."

The court heard how Mr Davies could have been "alive and suffering" for up to 48 hours after being stabbed. McGuinness had no memory of the attack.

In a tribute at the time of his death, Mr Davies mother Donna said: "My beautiful baby boy who has been tragically taken from us. We are heartbroken and absolutely devastated.

"Our lives have been ripped apart and destroyed and will never ever be the same again.

"Steven had a heart of gold and would help anyone before thinking of himself and always have time for anyone. He was a polite and well-mannered young man. He was a loving, doting brother to Adrianne, they were each other's world."

McGuinness admitted a lesser charge of manslaughter, after a murder charge was dropped because of her alcohol dependency.

The court heard how she was a qualified teacher with a bright future ahead, and had previously been married with two children, but had got into money trouble and became addicted to alcohol.

Justice Kerr told McGuinness: "You began a relationship with Mr Davies which was to cost him his life. The relationship between you was volatile and you used alcohol to cope with your difficulties."

Detective Inspector Lianne Rees, from the South Wales Police Major Crime Unit, said: “This has been a very long and distressing investigation for the Davies family and my most sincere condolences are with them.

“While I appreciate today’s outcome will not bring Steven back, I hope it will provide a degree of closure and allow them to move on with their lives.”