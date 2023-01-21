Laughing killer teacher who told neighbour how she stabbed partner jailed for 15 years for manslaughter

21 January 2023, 11:48 | Updated: 21 January 2023, 11:51

Carrie McGuinness
Carrie McGuinness. Picture: South Wales Police

By Kit Heren

A teacher who laughed as she told her neighbour how she had stabbed her partner has been jailed for 15 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Carrie McGuinness, 35, said how she had knifed her partner Steven Davies, 39, at his home near Pontypridd last June.

When asked where Mr Davies was, she said: "He beat me up," adding that she had "just stabbed him".

McGuinness had a bruise under her eye and on the bridge of her nose when speaking to her neighbour.

Mr Davies only died two days later from the wound, which was to his colon. Cardiff Crown court heard how neither he nor McGuinness took the wound seriously.

Read more: British 'cannibal serial killer' sets world record for longest time spent in solitary confinement

Read more: Man, 27, re-arrested on terrorism charges after suspicious package found in maternity wing at Leeds hospital

He was discovered dead by a friend, Gareth Dale, who raised the alarm after not seeing or hearing from Mr Davies for several days.

Mr Dale went to his flat and saw Mr Davies naked and lying face down on his bed.

He called police were then called to the flat, who went in and discovered Mr Davies dead. 

Prosecutor Jonathan Rees KC told the court: "Mr Davies was naked apart from a pair of slippers and he was in a kneeling position over a child seat at the base of the bed with his body hunched over and face-down onto the double bed,' Mr Rees said. 

"His legs were stained from his bottom downwards and there was blood on the bed.

"On a bedside table next to the bed were two plastic bowls that contained a dark red, almost black, liquid. Mr Davies was cold to the touch and his face appeared green."

The court heard how Mr Davies could have been "alive and suffering" for up to 48 hours after being stabbed. McGuinness had no memory of the attack.

In a tribute at the time of his death, Mr Davies mother Donna said: "My beautiful baby boy who has been tragically taken from us. We are heartbroken and absolutely devastated.

"Our lives have been ripped apart and destroyed and will never ever be the same again.

"Steven had a heart of gold and would help anyone before thinking of himself and always have time for anyone. He was a polite and well-mannered young man. He was a loving, doting brother to Adrianne, they were each other's world."

McGuinness admitted a lesser charge of manslaughter, after a murder charge was dropped because of her alcohol dependency.

The court heard how she was a qualified teacher with a bright future ahead, and had previously been married with two children, but had got into money trouble and became addicted to alcohol.

Justice Kerr told McGuinness: "You began a relationship with Mr Davies which was to cost him his life. The relationship between you was volatile and you used alcohol to cope with your difficulties."

Detective Inspector Lianne Rees, from the South Wales Police Major Crime Unit, said: “This has been a very long and distressing investigation for the Davies family and my most sincere condolences are with them.

“While I appreciate today’s outcome will not bring Steven back, I hope it will provide a degree of closure and allow them to move on with their lives.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rhett Wilson

Police officer jailed for abusing his position to have sex with vulnerable women

Russia Ukraine War Helicopter Crash

Volodymyr Zelensky honours people killed in helicopter crash in Kyiv

Miss Wales Darcey Corria

Miss Wales rushed to hospital with 'broken neck and pelvis' after horror crash that closed motorway for hours

Rishi Sunak was fined for not wearing a seatbelt

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab defends Rishi Sunak after PM slapped with fine for not wearing seatbelt

Baruch Taub and Benjamin Hafetz

'I love you... we lost engines': Chilling last messages from passenger to families before plane crash

Robert Maudsley

British 'cannibal serial killer' sets world record for longest time spent in solitary confinement

Sajid Javid has said some patients should have to pay

'Charge patients for A&E and GP visits to fix unsustainable NHS', Tory ex-health secretary Sajid Javid says

India Sexual Harassment

Indian wrestlers end protest over sexual harassment claims

Mr Flintoff was filming Top Gear

Andrew Flintoff 'could never return to Top Gear' after horror smash left him 'psychologically traumatised'

APTOPIX Peru Political Crisis

Anti-government protesters clash with police in Peru for second day

A 27-year-old man has been arrested

Man, 27, re-arrested on terrorism charges after suspicious package found in maternity wing at Leeds hospital

Chris Hipkins

Chris Hipkins set to be New Zealand’s next prime minister

Labour has called on the Prime Minister to sack Mr Zahawi

Labour calls for Nadhim Zahawi to be sacked after Tory Party chairman made to pay ‘million pound’ fine to taxman

Dame Ann Gloag after being made a Dame Commander at an investiture ceremony

Stagecoach Group co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences

Rebekah Vardy has thanked firefighters after the blaze

Jamie and Rebekah Vardy's private gym at their £2.5m mansion destroyed in horror blaze

Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand PM

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jade Samuels said her daughter's school has a "racist" hair policy

Fury as Birmingham school bans girl from playground and canteen over 'racist' hair policy

Oliver Lewin will spend six and a half years in jail

Covid conspiracy theorist jailed for plotting terror attack to 'bring down the government'

Detectives are appealing for information following a series of incidents of indecent exposure in east London.

Police hunt 'night flasher' who exposed himself to elderly women through their letterboxes

Rishi Sunak said sorry for taking his seatbelt off during a video recording

Rishi Sunak 'fully accepts mistake' and will pay fine for not wearing seatbelt while filming video in moving car
A resident leaves the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure on Wednesday in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine as Kyiv craves tanks

Former US president Donald Trump

Donald Trump and lawyer fined for filing ‘bogus’ claim against Hillary Clinton

Sir Mark Rowley has pledged to turn around the force

'I will win back your trust': Met chief vows to turn around scandal-struck force with nine point plan
The fire broke out on a residential road near London Fields, Hackney.

Bus carrying school children engulfed in fireball as a thick plume of smoke closes East London street
Yousef Makki was stabbed to death in 2019

Family of teenager stabbed in fight with his friend win appeal for new inquest into his death
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Coroner says actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh

The term 'white privilege' is 'racist' according to teacher who condemns anti-racism training
Caller praises ‘statesman-like’ Keir Starmer after Davos speech and will vote for him in next election

Caller praises ‘statesman-like’ Keir Starmer after Davos forum and will vote for him in next election
James seatbelt

‘For a safe pair of hands he sure breaks a lot of laws!’: James O’Brien jabs at PM amid seatbelt scandal
James O'Brien

James O'Brien destroys Tory MP Lee Anderson for using his staffer as 'a human shield'

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Nick Ferrari

'We must give Ukraine every single weapon to push Russia out!' says caller, as Germany faces pressure to send tanks
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The collapse of electric battery maker BritishVolt matters more than the PM doling out public money
levelling up

Labour MP says Levelling up funding is 'fixed' after PM's constituency received £19m

James O'Brien

James O'Brien laughs at 'mad' Henry VIII story in this 'Woke Watch'

James O’Brien hammers ‘callous ignorance’ of Tories who blame the financially struggling for their suffering

James O’Brien hammers Tories for their ‘callous ignorance’ towards the financially struggling

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit