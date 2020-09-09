LBC announces exciting new autumn schedule

LBC is launching a brand new schedule for the autumn, packed with big-name presenters and agenda setting programmes.

The new presenters and shows will join LBC’s stellar line-up which includes some of the best-known names in British broadcasting, including Nick Ferrari, James O’Brien, Shelagh Fogarty, Eddie Mair, Iain Dale, Andrew Castle and Maajid Nawaz.

Tom Swarbrick is the new host of LBC’s brand-new Sunday morning show, Swarbrick on Sunday.

From 10am every Sunday, Tom will focus on the political stories of the day, with insider knowledge from his time at No.10, cutting to the heart of the most important issues with insight and his renowned human touch.

The LBC audience will be able to watch the show online streamed in HD on Global Player, lbc.co.uk and LBC’s social media channels.

The new show is in addition to Swarbrick’s weeknight programmes (Monday to Thursday, 10pm to 1am).

Tom Swarbrick said: “From the heart of Westminster, my new LBC Sunday morning show will be the place to hear and see those in power explain the decisions that affect us all. I’m thrilled to be able to explore the big issues of the day, speaking to those who will define our future at a time of unprecedented change. I can’t wait to get started.”

Tom Swarbrick will lead with the biggest stories on LBC’s brand-new Sunday morning show. Picture: LBC

Following his successful run of programmes on LBC, David Lammy – Shadow Justice Secretary and Labour MP for Tottenham, will host his own regular Saturday show from 4pm to 7pm starting this weekend.

Known for his authentic straight-talking style, Lammy will bring his breadth of opinions and wealth of political and community experience to LBC in a programme full of intelligent debate and listeners’ reaction to the day’s headlines.

David Lammy said; “Having enjoyed listening to LBC for years, I am thrilled to continue presenting, now with a regular slot. At this time of national crisis, honest debate on the biggest issues of the day has never been more important.”

David Lammy will host his own regular Saturday show from 4pm to 7pm starting this weekend. Picture: LBC

After a Friday night debut, Rachel Johnson, one of the UK’s leading journalists and broadcasters, will host a new two-hour show on Sunday evening at 7pm.

Outspoken and personable, Johnson will bring her unique perspective on the big stories of the day and week, along with insights from her unique perspective.

Rachel Johnson said: “I’m totally thrilled LBC are giving me my own spanking new and extended show and the chance to continue my ongoing education, courtesy of LBC’s incomparable callers. I can’t wait to get into the Sunday evening saddle – do join me for the ride.”

Rachel Johnson will host a new two-hour show on Sunday evening at 7pm. Picture: LBC

Ruth Davidson – Leader of the Conservative party in the Scottish Parliament – also joins LBC to host a new Sunday night show (9pm to 10pm).

An Inconvenient Ruth will see her interview some of the UK’s most notable figures, discussing their successes and failures.

First to face Ruth in the hot seat, on Sunday 13th September, will be former Prime Minister Tony Blair.

An Inconvenient Ruth will also be available as a podcast on Global Player.

Ruth Davidson said: "Some politicians take time out at weekends by hitting the gym, reading books or going hillwalking. I'm excited to spend an hour on LBC talking to fascinating people about their life, their work and the change they're making to the world. From scientists to celebrities, artists to athletes and all sorts of world-beating figures in between, I'll be asking them to share their story – the hard times as well as the good. It should make absorbing listening."

Ruth Davidson joins LBC to host a new Sunday night show from 9-10pm. Picture: LBC

A new voice to LBC from 7pm on Saturday evenings, Natasha Devon will host a brand new programme following David Lammy.

The government’s former mental health champion for schools will tackle the most talked-about issues with LBC’s audience in her new phone-in show.

In addition, caller-turned-co-host, Denise Headley will be joining Iain Dale on his evening show once a fortnight.

In June, Denise called in to Iain’s show to discuss the Black Lives Matter protests and diversity. LBC was so impressed with Denise’s insight and clarity of thought that she was asked to co-present the following night’s show and she has appeared on the programme a number of times since

Tom Cheal, LBC’s managing editor, said: “We are delighted to announce LBC’s new schedule for the autumn and welcome these exciting new voices to LBC as we continue to set the standard for opinionated news broadcasting. LBC is already home to the UK’s best speech broadcasters and our new presenters brilliantly complement our existing line-up. I know our listeners – the true stars of LBC – will enjoy tackling and debating the biggest stories of the moment with them all.”