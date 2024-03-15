Lee Anderson and Reform UK leader Richard Tice told to f*** off by angry local during tour of Ashfield

By Flaminia Luck

Lee Anderson bus tour of his Nottinghamshire constituency along with Reform UK leader Richard Tice's was marred in heated scenes when a furious local unceremoniously told the pair to "f*** off."

The heated confrontation was captured on video in which the angry woman calls Mr Anderson a "f****** w*****" in a furious expletive-laden rant.

Members of the politicians' team tried to usher the woman away after she started shouting at the duo for them to "shut your f****** mouth".

Ashfield MP Mr Anderson kicked off the tour from Kirkby in an open top bus alongside party leader Mr Tice.

Mr Anderson defected to Reform UK on Monday after he was stripped of the Tory whip over comments about London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

An angry local confronts Lee Anderson MP and Reform UK leader Richard Tice. Picture: LBC

Pressure had been growing on the Conservatives to act as Mr Anderson's comments were criticised by Labour and Tories.

Mr Khan himself said Mr Anderson's comments sent the message that Muslims were "fair game".

Conservative former Cabinet minister Sir Sajid Javid said the comments were "ridiculous".

'Of course we'd like to see Nigel back, he speaks for millions of people.'



While touring Ashfield as Reform UK's first MP, Lee Anderson promises to 'deliver' for the party and admits he'd love to see Nigel Farage 'back in front line politics.' pic.twitter.com/iNuQeyfChV — LBC (@LBC) March 15, 2024

READ MORE: Lee Anderson refuses to apologise for 'Islamist' comments as he doubles down on criticism of Sadiq Khan

Labour had called for Mr Anderson to lose the whip, alongside Liz Truss for saying she had been "sabotaged" as Prime Minister by the "deep state".

Labour shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth earlier wrote to the Prime Minister to say that the "egregious" remark "cannot go unchecked or unchallenged".