Lee Peacock accused of slashing partner's neck in alleged London attacks

1 September 2021, 12:14

Lee Peacock was remanded in custody
Lee Peacock was remanded in custody. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A 49-year-old man killed his girlfriend and an associate by slashing their necks before being found with self-inflicted wounds, a court has been told.

Lee Peacock is accused of attacking Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore in different locations in London.

Mere hours separated both alleged attacks last month, prosecutors say.

Peacock is said to have self-harmed after police tracked him to a houseboat on the Grand Union Canal in Ealing, and was taken to hospital.

Peacock, of West London, did not enter pleas to two counts of murder at a hearing at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at the same court for a plea hearing on November 12.

The allegations against him follow officers' arrival at a property in Ashbridge Street at 9.30pm on August 19, where 45-year-old Ms Pickles was pronounced dead.

Police were later called to Jerome Crescent, about half a mile away, at 2.15am where they found Mr Ashmore, 59.

