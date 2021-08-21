Police urgently searching for man, 49, after two bodies found at different houses in London

Police urgently want to speak to Lee Peacock. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Will Taylor

Police are searching for a 49-year-old man as part of a murder investigation after two bodies were found at separate addresses in central London.

The Met said it wants to speak to Lee Peacock "urgently" and is appealing for information on his location.

Emergency services were called out to Ashbridge Street in Westminster after 9.30pm on Thursday when concerns about the wellbeing of people in a property there were raised.

Officers found a 45-year-old woman who had suffered a knife injury and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later, at 2.15am on Friday, the London Ambulance Service alerted police to reports of a man with a knife injury at a property in Jerome Crescent – about half a mile away. The 59-year-old had died.

A woman's body was found in a property on Ashbridge Street in Westminster. Picture: Google Maps

Lead investigator Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said in a statement: "I would urge anybody that knows the whereabouts of Lee Peacock to contact police immediately by calling 999.

"If seen, we would urge the public not to approach him, but contact police as soon as possible."

Police are trying to find the woman's next of kin. The man's have been informed of his death.

No arrests have been made.

DCI Jolley said: "At this early stage we are retaining an open mind concerning motive, but at this stage we are treating these crimes as linked.

The man's body was found in Jerome Street. Picture: Google Maps

"We are very keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious around Ashbridge Street or Jerome Crescent overnight.

"No matter how small or insignificant you think your information might be, please do get in touch."

Additional patrols have been deployed in the area to reassure residents and crime scenes are up in both streets.

Witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting reference 7227/19AUG.