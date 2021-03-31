Two arrested after 'machete attack' at Leeds park gathering

31 March 2021, 15:46

Officers dispersed 200 people from Woodhouse Moor, and a clean up operation got under way today.
Officers dispersed 200 people from Woodhouse Moor, and a clean up operation got under way today. Picture: LBC

By Will Taylor

Two young people have been arrested after a reported fight involving machetes broke out in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police received "a number of calls" about males seen carrying the blades in a park and reports of injuries on Tuesday night.

No suspects or injured people were found when firearms officers and a police helicopter deployed to Woodhouse Moor, though about 200 people in the park were dispersed.

But later the force said two 17-year-old boys went to hospital with serious injuries that appeared consistent with being assaulted with weapons.

They were arrested on suspicion of affray and continue to receive treatment in hospital, but their wounds are not thought to be life-threatening.

Detectives continue to investigate what happened.

Detective Inspector Michael Herbert said: "We are currently working to establish the full circumstances of this incident and to identify those involved.

"While our enquiries are at an early stage, we believe this violence to have been targeted and involving individuals who are known to each other.

"We are already speaking to a number of witnesses but would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of what occurred or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

"We will always treat violent incidents such as this very seriously and do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.

"We recognise that incidents of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community and we are liaising with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people."

Anyone with information can contact Leeds District CID on 101 with crime reference 13210158398 or online through www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

