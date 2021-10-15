MPs and politicians share tributes for Sir David Amess after stabbing death

Tory MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery today

Essex police said a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident

MPs have shared their tributes in the wake of his death

MPs and politicians share tributes for Sir David Amess after stabbing death. Picture: Alamy

By Amelia Isaacs

MPs, politicians and members of the public share their tributes for Conservative MP Sir David Amess who was stabbed to death in Essex today.

Sir David was stabbed to death during a surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church on Eastwood Road North, in Southend-on-Sea.

The Jo Cox Foundation, established in 2016 after the murder of MP Jo Cox, shared that it was "horrified" by the news.

Her widower Brendan Cox wrote: "My thoughts and love are with David’s family. They are all that matter now.

"This brings everything back. The pain, the loss, but also how much love the public gave us following the loss of Jo.

"I hope we can do the same for David now."

Flags at Parliament have been lowered to half-mast.

The Jo Cox Foundation is horrified to hear the news of the attack on Sir David Amess MP. We are thinking of him, his family and loved ones at this distressing time. — The Jo Cox Foundation (@JoCoxFoundation) October 15, 2021

Police responded to reports of a stabbing at the church in Leigh-on-Sea and armed police and forensics officers were seen outside.

MPs also took to twitter to share messages of support.

Rishi Sunak wrote: "The worst aspect of violence is its inhumanity.

"It steals joy from the world and can take from us that which we love the most.

"Today it took a father, a husband, and a respected colleague.

"All my thoughts and prayers are with Sir David’s loved ones."

Nicola Sturgeon wrote: "This is awful beyond words.

"My thoughts and deepest condolences are with David’s family, friends and colleagues. May he rest in peace."

Ed Miliband tweeted: "Devastating and awful news about Sir David Amess.

"He was kind, decent and simply doing the job he loved. A terrible loss.

"My deepest condolences and love to his family and friends."

Rest In Peace Sir David.



You were a champion for animal welfare, the less fortunate, and the people of Southend West.



You will be missed by many. — Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) October 15, 2021

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab tweeted:

"Heartbroken that we have lost Sir David Amess MP.

"A great common sense politician and a formidable campaigner with a big heart, and tremendous generosity of spirit - including towards those he disagreed with. RIP my friend."

Absolutely devastating news about Sir David Amess. He was hugely kind and good. An enormous animal lover and a true gent. This is so completely unjust. Thoughts are with his wife and their children. — Carrie Johnson (@carrielbjohnson) October 15, 2021

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said:

"I am shocked and deeply distressed by the killing of Sir David Amess.

"David was a lovely man, devoted to his family, to Parliament and his Southend West constituency.

"This is an incident that will send shockwaves across the parliamentary community and the whole country.

"In the coming days we will need to discuss and examine MPs' security and any measures to be taken, but for now, our thoughts and prayers are with David's family, friends and colleagues."

Absolutely devastated. David was my parliamentary neighbour and friend. All our thoughts are with Julia and his five children. RIP David. pic.twitter.com/VWsc31Iur8 — James Duddridge MP (@JamesDuddridge) October 15, 2021

Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 15, 2021

David Amess’s passing is heart-breakingly sad. Just terrible, terrible news. He was a good and gentle man, he showed charity and compassion to all, hIs every word and act were marked by kindness. My heart goes out to his family — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) October 15, 2021

Earlier today, MPs across parties shared their support for Sir Amess and his family.

I’m horrified by the reports regarding David Amess and an incident at his constituency surgery today.



We don’t know the details yet but on behalf of all of us in the Labour Party I want to say all of our thoughts are with David and we all hope that he pulls through and is ok. — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) October 15, 2021

I’m horrified by reports that David Amess has been attacked at his constituency surgery.



My thoughts are with David, his family and friends and his staff team. Praying that he recovers quickly from his injuries. — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) October 15, 2021

Essex police said that a man was arrested this afternoon and they do not believe anyone else is connected to the incident.

They said in a statement: "We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today (Friday 15 October). Officers were on scene shortly after, arrested a man and recovered a knife.

"He is currently in custody. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public.

"We want to thank the public who alerted us to the incident so quickly. We need anyone who saw anything or has CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to contact us."