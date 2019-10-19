Letwin Amendment Passes, Government Pulls Key Vote On Brexit Deal

The government withdrew their plan to vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal after the Letwin amendment to delay the deadline was passed. The Letwin Amendment has passed, and Boris Johnson has said the government will introduce legislation needed for a 31st October Brexit next week. The Brexit vote planned for today will be called off.

The Letwin Amendment has passed by 16 votes.

The government said earlier that it will send MPs home if it passed - and that the Brexit vote planned for this evening would be called off.

There were 322 for it and 306 against it.

The 'meaningful' vote on Brexit is likely to take place early next week instead.

The Letwin Amendment was put forward by a Tory minister who had the whip removed in September - Sir Oliver Letwin.

It changes the government's motion to state: "This House has considered the matter but withholds approval unless and until implementing legislation is passed."

The government is expected to ask the EU for an extension tonight. This follows the provisions of the Benn Act.

However, speaking in the House of Commons, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "I will not negotiate a delay with the EU and neither does the law compel me to do so."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, however, said the PM "must comply with the law" and ask the EU for a Brexit delay.