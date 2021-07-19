Lewis Hamilton bombarded with racist abuse after 190mph Silverstone smash with Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton was criticised for his celebrations after winning the race. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

F1 chiefs are calling for online racists who targeted Lewis Hamilton to be "held accountable" after he was targeted after crashing with Max Verstappen but went on to win at Silverstone.

Vile racist trolls hurled n-word abuse at Lewis Hamilton during the British Grand Prix in remarks reminiscent of the abuse England players faced after losing on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team said in a statement today: “During, and after yesterday’s British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was subjected to multiple instances of racist abuse on social media following an in-race collision.

“Formula 1, the FIA and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team condemn this behaviour in the strongest possible terms.

“These people have no place in our sport and we urge that those responsible should be held accountable for their actions.

“Formula 1, the FIA, the drivers and the teams are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport, and such unacceptable instances of online abuse must be highlighted and eliminated.”

Seven-time world champion Lewis, 36, delivered a superb comeback drive to record his eighth win on home soil, while Verstappen was taken to hospital following the 190mph shunt which registered at 51G.

Red Bull said he was released from hospital at 10pm on Sunday night "without major injuries".

Hamilton was handed a 10-second penalty for the accident with Verstappen after the stewards adjudged him to be "predominantly at fault".

Last week, Hamilton issued a social media post after Marcus Rashford, Jordan Sancho and Bukayo Saka were racially abused following England's Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy at Wembley.

He wrote: "The racial abuse on social media towards our players after yesterday's game is unacceptable. This sort of ignorance has to be stopped.

"Tolerance and respect for players of colour should not be conditional. Our humanity should not be conditional."