Lewis Hamilton bombarded with racist abuse after 190mph Silverstone smash with Verstappen

19 July 2021, 09:10 | Updated: 19 July 2021, 09:13

Lewis Hamilton was criticised for his celebrations after winning the race
Lewis Hamilton was criticised for his celebrations after winning the race. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

F1 chiefs are calling for online racists who targeted Lewis Hamilton to be "held accountable" after he was targeted after crashing with Max Verstappen but went on to win at Silverstone.

Vile racist trolls hurled n-word abuse at Lewis Hamilton during the British Grand Prix in remarks reminiscent of the abuse England players faced after losing on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team said in a statement today: “During, and after yesterday’s British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was subjected to multiple instances of racist abuse on social media following an in-race collision.

“Formula 1, the FIA and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team condemn this behaviour in the strongest possible terms.

“These people have no place in our sport and we urge that those responsible should be held accountable for their actions.

“Formula 1, the FIA, the drivers and the teams are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport, and such unacceptable instances of online abuse must be highlighted and eliminated.”

Seven-time world champion Lewis, 36, delivered a superb comeback drive to record his eighth win on home soil, while Verstappen was taken to hospital following the 190mph shunt which registered at 51G.

Red Bull said he was released from hospital at 10pm on Sunday night "without major injuries".

Hamilton was handed a 10-second penalty for the accident with Verstappen after the stewards adjudged him to be "predominantly at fault".

Last week, Hamilton issued a social media post after Marcus Rashford, Jordan Sancho and Bukayo Saka were racially abused following England's Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy at Wembley.

He wrote: "The racial abuse on social media towards our players after yesterday's game is unacceptable. This sort of ignorance has to be stopped.

"Tolerance and respect for players of colour should not be conditional. Our humanity should not be conditional."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Monday could take over as the hottest day of the year, after temperatures exceeded 30C over the weekend.

UK weather: Heatwave continues with 32C scorcher forecast

People celebrated the reopening of nightclubs at midnight.

Party-goers celebrate end of lockdown as nightclubs reopen from midnight
NHS staff could avoid quarantine under new plans

Some double-jabbed NHS staff can avoid self-isolating even if pinged by app
A last-minute announcement that fully vaccinated travellers returning to England from France will continue to have to quarantine from Monday has caused “mass confusion”

No10 urged to explain amber list rule change for people who aren't 'UK vaccinated'
Crowds have flocked to the beach to enjoy the weather at Bournemouth

Three die as England records hottest day of the year with temperatures above 30C
England's 'Freedom Day' will go ahead on Monday

'Freedom Day': Most lockdown restrictions lift in England

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Business Secretary was speaking on Call the Cabinet

Now is the 'best time' to ease Covid restrictions or 'we'd be in a semi-permanent lockdown'
Kwasi Kwarteng: I wouldn't take the knee - it's not addressing the issue

Kwasi Kwarteng: I wouldn't take the knee - it's not addressing the issue
The Business Secretary was speaking on Call the Cabinet

'It's not a great look': Business Secretary reacts to Boris isolating on freedom day
Rachel Johnson was speaking ahead of 'freedom day'

'Seriously?!' Rachel Johnson says PM and Chancellor should not be self-isolating
UK is 'pursuing herd immunity again' says New Zealand pandemic adviser

UK is 'pursuing herd immunity again' says New Zealand pandemic adviser
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07 | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London