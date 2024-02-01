Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton on verge of shock move from Mercedes to Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Lewis Hamilton understood to be on the brink of a blockbuster move to Ferrari in 2025.

Hamilton, 39, is entering the first of a new two-year deal with Mercedes worth £100million.

But it is understood the seven-time world champion is eligible to leave Mercedes at the end of the year.

Confirmation of Hamilton's transfer to Ferrari could be announced as early as today.

Both Mercedes and Ferrari declined to comment.

Hamilton has been linked to a Ferrari move for many seasons but it has never come to fruition.

He has always pledged his loyalty to Mercedes and Toto Wolff.

Since Hamilton’s last win in December 2021 he has been battling with cars that had been plagued with issues.

It is believed the second year of Hamilton’s deal with Mercedes could be optional with suggestions of a break clause in his contract.

Mercedes have put out an internal announcement with everyone called to a team briefing at 14:00 with team principal Toto Wolff and technical director James Allison, the Telegraph reports.