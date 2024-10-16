Liam Payne, former One Direction star, dies after falling from hotel balcony

Liam Payne has died. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Kit Heren

Liam Payne, the former One Direction star, has died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

The 31-year-old was found dead after falling from the third floor of a hotel in the capital Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

He had been in the Argentinian capital for his former bandmate Niall Horan's tour.

Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, said that Payne fell from around 13 or 14 metres and that he suffered “very serious injuries incompatible with life".

These included a fracture to the skull, authorities said.

Payne fell into a courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood of Argentina's capital.

Police are investigating the full circumstances surrounding Payne's death, although they have said they must wait for the full results of the autopsy.

Officers said they had initially been called out to reports of an "aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol".

Police gather outside the Buenos Aires hotel where Liam Payne was found dead after falling from a balcony. Picture: Alamy

Police cordon off a hotel where English musician Liam Payne, a former member of the band One Direction, was found dead after falling from a balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). Picture: Alamy

A forensic investigator exits the hotel where English musician Liam Payne, a former member of the band One Direction, was found dead after falling from a balcony in Buenos Aires. Picture: Alamy

Payne joined One Direction in 2010 alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, gaining worldwide mega-stardom as a group over several years.

Payne in 2017. Picture: Alamy

He later struck out on his own in order to forge a solo career after One Direction announced they were going on an indefinite hiatus in 2015.

He has a son called Bear from his previous relationship with singer Cheryl, who was a judge on X Factor.

Liam Payne was a member of One Direction. Picture: Alamy

Tributes poured in for Payne as news emerged of his death on Wednesday night.

Jedward, the singing duo who also gained fame on X Factor, said: "Sending strength to Cheryl and his son Bear and all the One direction Family".

Paris Hilton added that the news of Payne's death was: "so upsetting" to hear.

She said she was "sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones."

A statement on an official social media account of the Brit Awards said: "We're incredibly sad to learn of the tragic passing of Liam Payne.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this time".

MTV Latin America paid tribute to Payne on social media, saying: "From Buenos Aires, the death of Liam Payne, former member of One Direction, was confirmed. He apparently fell from the third floor of a building.

"Our hearts are absolutely broken and we wish much light and strength to his family and loved ones at this time."