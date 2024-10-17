Heartbroken fans hold vigil for Liam Payne outside hotel where ex-One Direction star fell to his death

Fans gathered outside the hotel to remember the former One Direction singer. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Heartbroken fans of Liam Payne have held a vigil for the former One Direction star after he died aged 31.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The singer fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday.

Local police said the singer fell from the third floor into the courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood.

Thousands of tearful fans gathered outside the hotel on Wednesday evening, taking a moment to remember the singer.

Police were forced to cordon off the entrance as crowds grew, with forensic investigators seen entering and exiting in white protective suits and blue gloves.

Read more: Liam Payne dies after falling from hotel balcony: Tributes pour in for former One Direction star as fans gather at scene

Read more: Liam Payne's ex-fiancée breaks silence after former One Direction star falls to his death aged 31

Fans console each other outside the hotel. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne’s fans gathering outside Casa Sur Hotel. Picture: Alamy

Fans held a vigil outside the hotel. Picture: Alamy

Devastated fans were seen hugging each other as they cried, with others staring up at the hotel in shock at the loss.

Some lit candles while others left flowers at an improvised altar outside.

They sung One Direction songs as they consoled one another.

One fan was seen sitting on the pavement with her head in between her knees.

Fans of One Direction and Liam Payne gathered outside the hotel to sing the band's songs and leave a candle. Picture: Getty

Fans of British singer Liam Payne lit candles next to the hotel where he died. Picture: Getty

Fans of British singer Liam Payne cry next to the hotel where he died. Picture: Getty

Police are investigating the full circumstances surrounding Payne's death. They have said they are waiting for the full results of the autopsy.

Alberto Crescenti, a senior local medical official, said that the singer fell from around 13 or 14 metres and that he suffered "very serious injuries incompatible with life", including a fracture to the skull.

The Foreign Office has confirmed that it is in contact with authorities in Argentina "regarding reports of the death of a British man".

Fans of British singer Liam Payne cry next to the hotel where he died. Picture: Getty

A fan of British singer Liam Payne lit a candle next to the hotel where he died. Picture: Getty

Payne joined One Direction in 2010 alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, after they were placed together on The X Factor.

The band gained worldwide mega-stardom as a group over several years, with four UK number one albums and four number one singles.

One Direction announced an indefinite hiatus in 2015.

Payne released his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019, which included the songs Polaroid, Familiar and Strip That Down featuring Quavo.