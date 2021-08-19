Breaking News

Library of Congress evacuated as police investigate 'active bomb threat'

The US National Library of Congress has been evacuated after reports of explosives in a truck nearby. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Police are investigating a report of possible explosives in a truck near the Library of Congress in Washington and have evacuated the area.

NOW: The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.



Please stay away from this area and follow this account for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/LMBYBTJn4t — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

UC Capitol Police said they were responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress and urged people to stay away from the area.

In an update on Twitter they confirmed the investigation is still under way.

They described it as an "active bomb threat".

The building is near the Capitol and the Supreme Court.

According to reports congressional staffers have been alerted to shelter in their offices.

Police have also encouraged people to remain calm and use the underground tunnels if necessary to evacuate away from the area. Congress is on break this week.

The Library of Congress, on Capitol Hill, is the research library that officially serves the United States Congress and is found in Washington, DC.

This story is being updated