Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Breaking News
Library of Congress evacuated as police investigate 'active bomb threat'
19 August 2021, 15:24 | Updated: 19 August 2021, 16:16
Police are investigating a report of possible explosives in a truck near the Library of Congress in Washington and have evacuated the area.
NOW: The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021
Please stay away from this area and follow this account for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/LMBYBTJn4t
UC Capitol Police said they were responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress and urged people to stay away from the area.
In an update on Twitter they confirmed the investigation is still under way.
They described it as an "active bomb threat".
The building is near the Capitol and the Supreme Court.
According to reports congressional staffers have been alerted to shelter in their offices.
Police have also encouraged people to remain calm and use the underground tunnels if necessary to evacuate away from the area. Congress is on break this week.
The Library of Congress, on Capitol Hill, is the research library that officially serves the United States Congress and is found in Washington, DC.
This story is being updated