Lidl staff to be given body cameras across more than 960 UK stores in £2m bid to tackle surge of shoplifting

9 November 2023, 06:52 | Updated: 9 November 2023, 06:56

The supermarket chain has said it will roll out bodycams across all 960 stores in the UK.
The supermarket chain has said it will roll out bodycams across all 960 stores in the UK. Picture: Alamy/PA

By Jenny Medlicott

Lidl will become the first supermarket to give its staff body cameras across all UK stores in a bid to tackle the surge of shoplifting cases.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With more than 960 stores in the UK, Lidl is to introduce the new security measures as part of a £2 million investment in 'each' of its stores.

The store claimed this would make it the first UK supermarket firm to ensure body cameras were used in every store - it is understood not all staff will be required to wear them.

The new security measures are set to be rolled out as early as the end of November and completed by early spring 2024.

“Safety and security has always been an absolute priority for us,” Ryan McDonnell, chief executive at Lidl GB, said.

"While our stores are typically safe environments, retail crime is something that is impacting the whole industry.

"Our investment into ensuring all our stores have body-worn cameras is just one of the ways we're taking action to protect and provide reassurance to our colleagues and customers."

Workers will receive training to use the cameras safely and effectively, while also protecting the privacy of individuals, the chain said.

It comes amid a growing epidemic of shoplifting on UK high streets, as figures earlier this year revealed that there has been a 26 per cent rise in shoplifting in the last year, according to the British Retail Consortium.

Read more: ‘Game-changing’ facial recognition tech to be used in crackdown on London shoplifting

Read more: Officers 'too busy' to arrest shoplifter 'walked into police station by private detectives'

The supermarket is set to start rolling out the cameras at the end of November.
The supermarket is set to start rolling out the cameras at the end of November. Picture: Alamy
Staff will wear body cameras across stores.
Staff will wear body cameras across stores. Picture: PA

Physical assaults on front-line store workers have also risen 30% year-on-year, with anti-social behaviour and verbal abuse rising by a fifth (20%).

Incidents of physical assault, racial and sexual abuse, and threats with weapons also nearly doubled between 2019/2020 and 2021/2022.Shoplifting is reportedly costing retailers £1 billion a year in stolen goods and £715 million in crime prevention.

Lidl is the first supermarket to roll out such tech nationwide in its stores - other retailers remain in the trial phase or have offered the cameras as an optional addition.

Other supermarkets are turning to facial recognition technology to tackle the problem, having already taken drastic steps by locking away everyday goods in secure cases or putting dummy products on the shelves that have to be exchanged at the till for the real thing.

It comes amid a growing epidemic of shoplifting.
It comes amid a growing epidemic of shoplifting. Picture: Alamy

In October, 10 retailers, including Lidl, committed £60,000 to fund and launch Project Pegasus to help police crackdown on the epidemic.

Mr McDonnell added: “Amongst our own initiatives, we're proud to be part of Project Pegasus, which presents a real opportunity for retailers, police forces, and the Home Office to work together to address the alarming rise of incidents facing retail workers every day.”

In August, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the crime was “unacceptable” as she said some offences were treated as “less important” than others.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Negotiations under way for three-day humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza – officials

Migrant Deaths-Police Chase

Eight dead in crash after police chased a suspected human smuggler in Texas

Sag-Aftra and studio bosses have reached a tentative deal.

That's a wrap! Hollywood actors union reach tentative deal with studio bosses to end longest strike in history

Glasgow Council's vehicles are still breaking their own Low Emission rules months into scheme

150 drivers wrongly fined every month in Glasgow's Low Emission Zone

Octavia Spencer

Hollywood stars react to agreement to end strike: ‘Let’s get back to work!’

United States Iran Military Strikes

US launches airstrike in Syria in response to attacks by Iranian-backed militias

File photo of Channel migrants

Inquiry launched into deaths of 27 victims of 'worst ever Channel migrant disaster' in November 2021

Dane Rashford has been charged with domestic violence

Marcus Rashford's brother charged with domestic violence in Florida

Suella Braverman has been accused of fuelling extremism

Suella Braverman accused of stoking tensions over Palestine protest, as she hits back at police for ‘playing favourites’

Fleeing Palestinians

Israel under pressure over plight of Gaza civilians as thousands flee

Eton College

Eton College languages teacher charged with 14 sexual offences against pupil at renowned public school

Kate drove the Jackal 2

Kate 'a natural' as she drives seven-tonne armoured vehicle and dons camouflage on visit to army barracks

Police outside Return To Nature funeral home

Corpses had been left to rot for four years in Colorado funeral home – police

Liam's mother confirmed her son's death in a Facebook group dedicated towards finding her son.

Mystery as missing Brit who disappeared over three months ago in Kent is found dead in the Netherlands

Mr Deveraux was attacked by a crocodile

'He shook me like a rag doll': Farmer survives crocodile attack by biting back on its eyelid

This is not the first time Harry and Meghan have been parodied in a cartoon.

'What the deuce?': Meghan and Harry brand Family Guy parody as a 'totally unfair outrageous slur'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Veteran and poppy seller Jim Henderson said he was punched at the protest in Edinburgh

'Not enough evidence to investigate', police say, after army veteran poppy seller ‘punched’ at Palestine protest
Return to Nature funeral home

Owner of funeral home where 189 decaying corpses were found is arrested

Mark Regev said that Israel is not seeking to displace Palestinians permanently from Gaza

Israel is not expelling Palestinians and does not want to govern Gaza, Benjamin Netanyahu adviser tells LBC
Former Assistant Commissioner and the Former Head of Specialist Operations at the Met Neil Basu speaks to LBC

Pressure on Met to ban pro-Palestine protest on Armistice Day may be 'unlawful', ex-assistant commissioner tells LBC
General secretary Mick Lynch joins striking RMT members attending their picket line on September 2, 2023 in London

Light at the end of the tunnel: Rail strikes could end as RMT union and train firms reach agreement
Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street

Tory MPs in fresh WhatsApp row over Suella Braverman's 'homeless' comments

Ivanka Trump in court

Ivanka Trump tells fraud case she had no role in her father’s financial dealings

Palestine protest route on Armistice Day has been revealed

Route revealed for London Palestine protest on Armistice Day, as march to go ahead despite concerns
Ivanka Trump in court

Ivanka Trump gives evidence in her father’s New York fraud case

Rishi Sunak and the Met chief Sir Mark Rowley met earlier today

Sunak accepts 'disrespectful' and 'offensive' pro-Palestine march will go ahead on Armistice Day after meeting Met chief

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has vowed to "bring real change"

Prince William vows to go a 'step further' than his family and 'bring real change'

The King's Speech at a glance

Rishi's re-election vision: Crime crackdown, North Sea oil drilling and smoking ban plans unveiled in King's Speech
The Princess Royal arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey

King Charles gives Princess Anne prestigious role as 'Gold-Stick-in-Waiting' for the King's Speech

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty

Suella Braverman's hardline crime bill seems like she's ‘interviewing' for career at ‘pathetic’ news channels, says caller
James O'Brien

'Suella Braverman succeeded - she's caused hate', claims caller after Home Secretary criticises pro-Palestine marches
Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/11 | Watch again

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit