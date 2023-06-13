James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Light aircraft crashes into sea near Wales as lifeboats scramble to help pilot
13 June 2023, 10:41
A light aircraft has crashed into the sea near Bridgend in South Wales, triggering a rescue operation.
A man managed to get out of the plane and to the shore after the crash.
The Coastguard said a call came in at 9.20am and lifeboats from Porthcawl and Port Talbot were dispatched.
A helicopter also flew out from St Athan.
The ambulance service helped the man after he made his way from the aircraft.
Eyewitness James Brown said: "A plane has crash landed on the shore near Porthcawl Pavilion.
"I watched it coming low over the common and then the engine started spluttering and this is the result."