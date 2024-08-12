Manhunt launched for masked serial sex attacker on Lime bike targeting women in north London

Police have issed this image of a man they are hoping to trace. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

Police have launched a manhunt for a masked serial sex attacker on a Lime bike targeting women in north west London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers received four reports stating women had been sexually assaulted by a man in the Brent Cross Station area between 3 August and 6 August.

On all occasions, the women were approached by an unknown man on a bike who sexually assaulted them over their clothing.

On one occasion the suspect allegedly dragged a woman into an alleyway on Shirehall Lane before he threatened to rape her.

Officers are now treating the incidents as linked, as a result of extensive enquiries.

An image has been released of a man - wearing dark clothing, a balaclava and a black rucksack - by the Metropolitan Police.

The Metropolitan Police have released this image. Picture: MPS

Detective Inspector Neal Heffernan who is leading the investigation said: “No woman should ever have to experience this behaviour whilst going about their usual daily business.

"We are in contact with all four women and continue to support them through this distressing time.

“Since the incidents were reported to us, we have been working around the clock to carry out enquiries which has now resulted in the charge of a man.

Read more: Doctor had warned Nottingham attacker could 'end up killing someone' years before fatal stabbings

Read more: Child dies after being pulled from canal in Wolverhampton

“However, we are still keen to speak with anyone who may have any information about these incidents.

"We have issued an image of a man in hope that it jogs the memory of anyone who may have been in the location at the time of the incidents.

“We are keen to speak with anyone who may have seen this cyclist during the times stated above.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting Operation Maitland or CAD reference 7096/06AUG24.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.