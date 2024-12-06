Lincolnshire Police moved to 'special measures' over 'significant service failures'

6 December 2024, 13:29 | Updated: 6 December 2024, 13:30

Lincolnshire becomes the fourth force to be placed under "enhanced monitoring" by the police inspectorate following Devon and Cornwall, Nottinghamshire and the Metropolitan Police.
Lincolnshire becomes the fourth force to be placed under "enhanced monitoring" by the police inspectorate following Devon and Cornwall, Nottinghamshire and the Metropolitan Police. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Lincolnshire Police has been moved to 'special measures' due to 'significant service failures'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lincolnshire becomes the fourth force to be placed under "enhanced monitoring" by the police inspectorate following Devon and Cornwall, Nottinghamshire and the Metropolitan Police.

The Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) continuously monitors the performance of all police forces in England and Wales.

A report on Lincolnshire Police found five key areas where improvements are needed including attending calls for service in line with its published target attendance times, improving understanding of demand and placing adequate strategic plans in place.

The other areas touched on improving how Lincolnshire Police allocates, supervises and carries out investigations to make sure victims get the support they need; and ensures that the force has the capacity and capability to manage the risks posed to the public by registered sex offenders.

HMICFRS said more detail about Lincolnshire Police’s performance would be included in its next inspection report, which is due to be published next year.

The police inspectorate's monitoring process consists of two stages: Scan and Engage.

All police forces are in routine monitoring under the Scan stage by default, but may be escalated to enhanced monitoring under the Engage stage if there are significant service failures.

Read more: Week-long county lines crackdown sees 1,600 arrested as £3 million worth of drugs and 557 weapons seized by police

Read more: 'We're fixing the foundations': Home Secretary defends return to neighbourhood policing after 'decimation' under Tories

Lincolnshire Police Chief Constable Paul Gibson said that from the moment he took up the post he "recognised that the force needed investment and transformation", adding "I welcome this independent scrutiny".

Gibson said: "There are several areas that I don’t accept are fully accurate, but there are others where I agree that, frankly, we need to do better. We are already working on changes at pace.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher said: "Today Lincolnshire Police has been moved into our enhanced level of monitoring, known as Engage. This happens when there are significant failures in service.

"We have issued the force with five causes of concern, the cumulative impact of which reaches the threshold to be considered accelerated.

"The Engage process provides additional scrutiny and support from the inspectorate and other external organisations in the policing sector to help the force improve and provide a better service for the public.

"The force has been asked to urgently produce an improvement plan and will meet regularly with our inspectors. We will work closely with the force to monitor its progress against these important and necessary changes."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
The UK is 'heading for a recession', a top recruiter has warned

UK 'heading for recession' amid 'jobs car crash' sparked by national insurance hike, recruitment giant warns

The popular disco music group the Village People on the podium in Hollywood to get a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

YMCA 'has never been a gay anthem' claims Village People songwriter

Prince William is set to join Donald Trump in the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral.

Prince William set to join Donald Trump in Notre Dame reopening

Calin Georgescu

Romania’s top court annuls presidential vote won by far-right candidate

Valdo Calocane

Valdo Calocane's Nottingham attack conviction prompts sentencing overhaul for 'diminished responsibility' killers

Images have been released of the suspect wanted for the murder of Brian Thompson

Smirking assassin 'arrived in New York by bus' weeks before healthcare CEO's killing - as NYPD manhunt continues

Four anti-ULEZ protesters guilty of harassing Sadiq Khan outside London mayor’s home

Four anti-ULEZ protesters guilty of harassing Sadiq Khan outside London mayor’s home

The Simorgh, or 'Phoenix', rocket blasts off

Iran says it conducted successful space launch in programme criticised by West

Mo Farah pictured last month

Mo Farah 'pursued for cash' by man whose name he was given when trafficked to the UK as a child

Man, 23, charged with murder after mother-of-one 'rammed off e-bike' in apparent 'hit and run'

Man, 23, charged with murder after mother-of-one 'rammed off e-bike' in 4x4 'hit and run'

Hongchi Xiao was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the manslaughter of Danielle Carr-Gomm.

Alternative healer jailed after grandmother died at slapping therapy workshop

A 12-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at a former Debenhams in Kent.

Girl, 12, third child arrested on suspicion of arson over ex-Debenhams fire

Farmers running for cover after police fired tear gas at a protest

Police in India clash with farmers during protest march over crop prices

Xi Jinping, left, and Vladimir Putin right, are striking closer military ties in the Arctic region.

China and Russia's naval 'Arctic alliance' poses chilling threat to the West, Pentagon warns

South Korea's ruling party chief has called for the suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol's constitutional power after his attempt to declare martial law.

South Korea's ruling party leader calls for suspension of president after attempt to impose martial law

APTOPIX South Korea Martial Law

South Korea’s ruling party chief backs suspension of presidential powers of Yoon

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Perdue

Trump names former Georgia senator as his choice for ambassador to China

Bruce Willis health update as Demi Moore shares details of Hollywood star's condition

Demi Moore issues Bruce Willis health update as she shares new details of Hollywood star's condition
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, right, is greeted by Palau’s President Surangel Whipps Jr in Palau

Taiwan calls on China to halt threats ahead of expected military drills

The UK will be hit with 90mph winds and torrential downpours

Red weather warning issued as Storm Darragh set to cause 'danger to life' with 90mph winds and flooding
A body is recovered from the debris in the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike at the Muwasi camp near Khan Younis

Negotiations on Gaza ceasefire have resumed, Hamas says

Inside renovated Notre Dame

How Notre Dame’s reopening will celebrate recovery from devastating blaze

Syrian opposition fighters standing on a seized military armoured vehicle

Syrian insurgents enter two central towns close to city of Homs

Jack Veal has spoken out the bitter family feud has alleged has left him homeless. He says he can't return home and has been living in a camper van.

'I want the system to help me': Homeless Loki star 'doesn't want revenge' against parents as he begs council for help
A man has been sentenced to five months in prison for the 'callous theft' of two cats in London (stock image)

Brazen cat burglar sentenced for 'callous thefts' after local spotted him 'driving erratically' after swiping beloved pets
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, during an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson

Lavrov says Russia will use ‘all means’ to defend its interests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales will deliver a message of love and empathy at her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey today.

'You were by my side': Princess Kate to celebrate love and empathy in Christmas carol service
Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle issues heartfelt festive message to Christmas carollers at charity concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the US

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News