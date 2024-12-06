Lincolnshire Police moved to 'special measures' over 'significant service failures'

Lincolnshire becomes the fourth force to be placed under "enhanced monitoring" by the police inspectorate following Devon and Cornwall, Nottinghamshire and the Metropolitan Police. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Lincolnshire Police has been moved to 'special measures' due to 'significant service failures'.

Lincolnshire becomes the fourth force to be placed under "enhanced monitoring" by the police inspectorate following Devon and Cornwall, Nottinghamshire and the Metropolitan Police.

The Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) continuously monitors the performance of all police forces in England and Wales.

A report on Lincolnshire Police found five key areas where improvements are needed including attending calls for service in line with its published target attendance times, improving understanding of demand and placing adequate strategic plans in place.

The other areas touched on improving how Lincolnshire Police allocates, supervises and carries out investigations to make sure victims get the support they need; and ensures that the force has the capacity and capability to manage the risks posed to the public by registered sex offenders.

HMICFRS said more detail about Lincolnshire Police’s performance would be included in its next inspection report, which is due to be published next year.

The police inspectorate's monitoring process consists of two stages: Scan and Engage.

All police forces are in routine monitoring under the Scan stage by default, but may be escalated to enhanced monitoring under the Engage stage if there are significant service failures.

Lincolnshire Police Chief Constable Paul Gibson said that from the moment he took up the post he "recognised that the force needed investment and transformation", adding "I welcome this independent scrutiny".

Gibson said: "There are several areas that I don’t accept are fully accurate, but there are others where I agree that, frankly, we need to do better. We are already working on changes at pace.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher said: "Today Lincolnshire Police has been moved into our enhanced level of monitoring, known as Engage. This happens when there are significant failures in service.

"We have issued the force with five causes of concern, the cumulative impact of which reaches the threshold to be considered accelerated.

"The Engage process provides additional scrutiny and support from the inspectorate and other external organisations in the policing sector to help the force improve and provide a better service for the public.

"The force has been asked to urgently produce an improvement plan and will meet regularly with our inspectors. We will work closely with the force to monitor its progress against these important and necessary changes."