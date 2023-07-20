Lioness on the loose in Berlin as residents of German capital told to stay indoors

A lioness is on the loose in Germany. Picture: Social media

By Will Taylor

Berlin residents have been told to stay indoors after a lioness went on the loose in the German capital.

Police are trying to track down the animal as people in the south of the city were advised not to leave their houses and keep their pets inside.

It came after a sighting in Potsdam.

Officers and firefighters are using a helicopter and thermal imaging to find it and have been joined by vets and hunters.

"We have deployed massive forces at the site to protect the population," a police spokesperson said.

It is not clear who owns the lioness, which was caught on a phone camera by two people, and other reports of sightings have been made.

A big cat was spotted chasing after a wild boar, which roam the area.

Footage shows an animal moving among the plants on the side of the road, as an onlooker illuminates it with lights.

The animal starts to move before the footage, which emerged on social media, cuts off.

Both of Berlin's zoos said their lionesses were all accounted for and circuses have not reported any going missing.

Brandenburg state told people in the Kleinmachnow, Teltow and Stahnsdorf to be on alert.

Updates to follow