Fitness-lover dubbed 'Litherland Running Man' named as victim of horror crash with stolen Audi

David Francis died after being hit with a stolen Audi. Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

A well-known fitness-lover has been named as the victim of a car crash in Liverpool last week.

David Francis, who was known as the 'Litherland Running Man', died after being hit by a stolen Audi, which then smashed into a house on Thursday night.

The crash happened in Netherton, Liverpool, just after 9pm on Thursday night.

The driver fled the scene on foot, leaving the stolen Audi behind.

Mr Francis was pronounced dead at the scene.

'Litherland running man', David Francis. Picture: GoFundMe

A GoFundMe has been set up in his name, with more than £1000 raised and tributes pouring in.

Chris Campbell wrote on Facebook "Whenever we’d be out in the car I’d always be looking out for him saying 'there he is kids - The Litherland Running Man'.

"The kids knew him as LRM too. He was a machine, he ran effortlessly, he just ran for the love of running.

"He was our very own modern-day Forrest Gump."I don’t think he actually knew how locally famous he was.

"He was a legend and he was our legend."

David Francis was described as "our very own modern day Forrest Gump". Picture: social media

Another person wrote: "Hurts my heart this and I never knew him.

"When something so tragic happens so close to home. It hits hard...My thoughts go out to his family and friends.

"Litherland Running Man R.I.P (Dave Francis)."

Speaking after the incident, Detective Inspector Colin Rennison said: "We are in the very early stages of establishing the circumstances of this incident.

"Officers are currently at the scene and house-to-house enquiries are being carried out.

"We will also be checking CCTV and smart doorbell footage from the area in a bid to identify the male who was driving the vehicle.

"We are interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured Audi S8 being driven in the area before the collision occurred.

"Any information you have, however small you may think it is, could prove to be vital to our enquiries.

"If you witnessed this incident or have any information please contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 1042 of April 13.

"You can also call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."