Watch again: Boris Johnson delivers key update on coronavirus response

17 July 2020, 10:58 | Updated: 17 July 2020, 11:41

Boris Johnson is to deliver a major update to the nation on the coronavirus crisis later.

The Prime Minister is expected to confirm he plans to give an extra £3billion to the NHS to tackle a second wave of coronavirus.

It is also expected that he will deliver an update on getting people back into offices. However the government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said yesterday that he felt there was no need to change the current advice that people should work from home if they can.

Follow the PM's speech live here from 11am

