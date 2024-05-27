LIVE: Starmer's delivers first major campaign speech as Labour pledges 100-day security review

Johnny Mercer has defended Rishi Sunak’s National Service plans as a 'great idea' despite last week dismissing the policy idea.



Talking to Iain Dale on LBC, the veterans' minister said his previous comments were regarding the form that National Service took during the “50s and 60s”, rather than Mr Sunak's new proposal.

The Prime Minister unveiled the plans on Sunday that would see 18-year-olds given the choice of a full-time military placement for 12 months or a scheme to volunteer for one weekend a month for a year.

Pressed on his initial scepticism of the policy last week, Mr Mercer told LBC Monday: “It’s so annoying, isn’t it? As you can see in the question, it's very clearly talking about National Service in the 50s and 60s, which is not what this is about.

He continued: "The vast majority of [the new proposal] is volunteering in fantastic organisations up and down the country. I personally think is an extremely good thing. I think it's a great plan, a great idea."