Rachel Johnson 7pm - 10pm
Live
LIVE: Starmer's delivers first major campaign speech as Labour pledges 100-day security review
27 May 2024, 07:34 | Updated: 27 May 2024, 10:55
Labour will today pledge a 100-day 'sprint review' of threats to Britain if the party wins the upcoming General Election.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
It follows Rishi Sunak's announcement that he would bring back national service for 18-year-olds, as both major parties make security a key part of their campaigns.
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
Follow the latest developments below
Tory minster defends Sunak's 'brave' National Service plans despite last week criticising idea
Johnny Mercer has defended Rishi Sunak’s National Service plans as a 'great idea' despite last week dismissing the policy idea.
Talking to Iain Dale on LBC, the veterans' minister said his previous comments were regarding the form that National Service took during the “50s and 60s”, rather than Mr Sunak's new proposal.
The Prime Minister unveiled the plans on Sunday that would see 18-year-olds given the choice of a full-time military placement for 12 months or a scheme to volunteer for one weekend a month for a year.
Pressed on his initial scepticism of the policy last week, Mr Mercer told LBC Monday: “It’s so annoying, isn’t it? As you can see in the question, it's very clearly talking about National Service in the 50s and 60s, which is not what this is about.
He continued: "The vast majority of [the new proposal] is volunteering in fantastic organisations up and down the country. I personally think is an extremely good thing. I think it's a great plan, a great idea."
Sunak defends 'bold' National Service plan despite backlash
Rishi Sunak has defended his "bold" plan to bring back a form of mandatory national service following backlash over the policy.
The prime minister said the policy, which will see 18-year-olds forced to either sign up to the military or cyber defence force or undertake community volunteering work, would make society "more cohesive" and strengthen the UK's defence.
Mr Sunak told reporters on a campaign visit in Buckinghamshire: "This modern form of national service will mean that young people get the skills and the opportunities that they need which is going to serve them very well in life."
It's going to foster a culture of service which is going to be incredibly powerful for making our society more cohesive and in a more uncertain and dangerous world it's going to strengthen our country's security and resilience.
"For all these reasons I think this is absolutely the right thing to do. Yes, it is bold, but that's the kind of leadership I offer."
Sir Ed Davey refuses to rule out coalition with Labour
The Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey has refused to rule out a coalition with the Labour Party.
Speaking to LBC News, Sir Ed said: "I have said there's no way we'd do any deal with the Conservatives, they need to be out of office, they've ruined our country and when I became leader I said my top priority was defeating Conservative MPs, and that is my top priority, I'm focused in on that, laser beam-like, and I'm not going to be distracted by things after the election."
Sir Keir Starmer has also repeatedly refused to rule out a coalition with the Lib Dems, though has ruled out a deal with the SNP.
Jonathan Ashworth insists Labour's promises are fully funded
Labour's Shadow Paymaster General Jonathan Ashworth has insisted to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that their plans are fully funded.
He told LBC after Sir Keir Starmer's speech: "We know any party that plays fast and loose with the public finances, it's working people who play the price.
"We're going to put the money into the NHS - that is coming from the changes to the super wealthy non-dom tax reforms, but we're also going to take other tough decisions.
"We are going to levy VAT on private school fees, that's a tough decision, and in doing so we're going to put more money into schools. The serious point is this: we've got a costed plan for government to change this country".
"I'm not going pretend to you, "elect Labour on July the 4th and everything changes on July the 5th" - your listeners wouldn't believe me because your listeners have had enough of grandiose promises that never get delivered.
"We were promised 40 new hospitals, where are they? You're more likely to see Elvis riding Shergar down Leicester High Street than (those hospitals opening by 2030)"
Sunak reacts to Starmer's speech
Rishi Sunak has now reacted to Sir Keir Starmer's first keynote speech of the General Election campaign.
"It's genuinely remarkable how someone can use so many words to say absolutely nothing," the Tories said.
"Our country needs bold action, not waffle," Sunak added.
Starmer declines to say whether there will be enough state school places after VAT changes
Sir Keir Starmer's declined to guarantee there will be enough state school places in England to accommodate private school pupils if their parents pull them out because of Labour's planned VAT changes.
Sir Keir told LBC: "Let me explain the thinking behind this. We don't have enough teachers in our state secondary schools, we have to recruit 6,500 for basic subjects like maths and that's why we're going to end the tax break for private schools and use that money directly in our state schools.
"I do understand parents who have worked hard, saved hard, to send their children to private school because of the aspiration they have, same aspiration many people to send their children to state school.
"If you look at the history of the last 10 years, actually although the fees have gone up quite considerably from time to time, it hasn't led to a great number of people taking their children out of private school and the IFS has looked at this and said there'd be minimal impact which is consistent with our thinking but it is actually a direct result of the need to recruit those teachers for our state secondary schools."
Starmer: I'm not sleepy Keir
Tories claimed over the weekend that Starmer was already lacking energy during his election campaign, labelling him 'Sleep Keir'.
But the Labour leader laughed off these suggestions after his speech.
"You’ve seen the energy that not only I but the whole team are putting into this election," he said.
"I’ve had a smile on my face since January 1, 2024 because I knew this was going to be election year.
"We’re doing that not only with the energy but also with a smile, with the positivity, across all of our candidates as we go into the next general election."
What does Starmer think of Sunak's National Service plan?
In a word, "desperate".
Sir Keir was asked about Sunak's proposed return to National Service, to which he said: "I don't think it will work."
"I do accept the proposition that we need strong defences," Sir Keir said initially.
"And that has to be the first duty of any government.
"But I think this plan is desperate.
"I think they are rummaging around in the toy box to try and find any plan that they can throw on the table. I don't think it'll work.
"You've seen what military experts, those with experience, have said about it."
He previously labelled it 'a sort of teenage dad's army'.
Sunak 'never believed in Rwanda'
After laying out his plans to set up a Border Security Command, Sir Keir Starmer said Rishi Sunak "never believed in the Rwanda scheme".
"I've said what I've said about the [Rwanda] scheme and I don't think Rishi Sunak ever believed in it," Sir Keir said.
"I do not think it's a coincidence that he's called the election before it can be tested rather than the autumn when it would have been very strongly tested."
Starmer: Levelling up with Labour or more Tory chaos
Sir Keir Starmer says the British people face two choices at this election.
"Levelling up with Labour or more Tory chaos," he says.
Levelling up was a key pledge in Boris Johnson's manifesto in 2019.