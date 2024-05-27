Live

LIVE: Starmer's delivers first major campaign speech as Labour pledges 100-day security review

27 May 2024, 07:34 | Updated: 27 May 2024, 10:55

Both Starmer and Sunak are making security key parts of their campaigns
Both Starmer and Sunak are making security key parts of their campaigns. Picture: Getty

Labour will today pledge a 100-day 'sprint review' of threats to Britain if the party wins the upcoming General Election.

It follows Rishi Sunak's announcement that he would bring back national service for 18-year-olds, as both major parties make security a key part of their campaigns.

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

Follow the latest developments below

Tory minster defends Sunak's 'brave' National Service plans despite last week criticising idea

Johnny Mercer has defended Rishi Sunak’s National Service plans as a 'great idea' despite last week dismissing the policy idea.

Talking to Iain Dale on LBC, the veterans' minister said his previous comments were regarding the form that National Service took during the “50s and 60s”, rather than Mr Sunak's new proposal.

The Prime Minister unveiled the plans on Sunday that would see 18-year-olds given the choice of a full-time military placement for 12 months or a scheme to volunteer for one weekend a month for a year.

Pressed on his initial scepticism of the policy last week, Mr Mercer told LBC Monday: “It’s so annoying, isn’t it? As you can see in the question, it's very clearly talking about National Service in the 50s and 60s, which is not what this is about.

He continued: "The vast majority of [the new proposal] is volunteering in fantastic organisations up and down the country. I personally think is an extremely good thing. I think it's a great plan, a great idea."

Asher McShane

Sunak defends 'bold' National Service plan despite backlash

Rishi Sunak has defended his "bold" plan to bring back a form of mandatory national service following backlash over the policy.

The prime minister said the policy, which will see 18-year-olds forced to either sign up to the military or cyber defence force or undertake community volunteering work, would make society "more cohesive" and strengthen the UK's defence.

Mr Sunak told reporters on a campaign visit in Buckinghamshire: "This modern form of national service will mean that young people get the skills and the opportunities that they need which is going to serve them very well in life."

It's going to foster a culture of service which is going to be incredibly powerful for making our society more cohesive and in a more uncertain and dangerous world it's going to strengthen our country's security and resilience.

"For all these reasons I think this is absolutely the right thing to do. Yes, it is bold, but that's the kind of leadership I offer."

Asher McShane

Sir Ed Davey refuses to rule out coalition with Labour

The Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey has refused to rule out a coalition with the Labour Party. 

Speaking to LBC News, Sir Ed said: "I have said there's no way we'd do any deal with the Conservatives, they need to be out of office, they've ruined our country and when I became leader I said my top priority was defeating Conservative MPs, and that is my top priority, I'm focused in on that, laser beam-like, and I'm not going to be distracted by things after the election."

Sir Keir Starmer has also repeatedly refused to rule out a coalition with the Lib Dems, though has ruled out a deal with the SNP. 

Kieran Kelly

Jonathan Ashworth insists Labour's promises are fully funded

Labour's Shadow Paymaster General Jonathan Ashworth has insisted to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that their plans are fully funded. 

He told LBC after Sir Keir Starmer's speech: "We know any party that plays fast and loose with the public finances, it's working people who play the price. 

"We're going to put the money into the NHS - that is coming from the changes to the super wealthy non-dom tax reforms, but we're also going to take other tough decisions. 

"We are going to levy VAT on private school fees, that's a tough decision, and in doing so we're going to put more money into schools. The serious point is this: we've got a costed plan for government to change this country".

"I'm not going pretend to you, "elect Labour on July the 4th and everything changes on July the 5th" - your listeners wouldn't believe me because your listeners have had enough of grandiose promises that never get delivered. 

"We were promised 40 new hospitals, where are they? You're more likely to see Elvis riding Shergar down Leicester High Street than (those hospitals opening by 2030)"

Kieran Kelly

Sunak reacts to Starmer's speech

Rishi Sunak has now reacted to Sir Keir Starmer's first keynote speech of the General Election campaign. 

"It's genuinely remarkable how someone can use so many words to say absolutely nothing," the Tories said. 

"Our country needs bold action, not waffle," Sunak added.

Kieran Kelly

Starmer declines to say whether there will be enough state school places after VAT changes

Sir Keir Starmer's declined to guarantee there will be enough state school places in England to accommodate private school pupils if their parents pull them out because of Labour's planned VAT changes.

Sir Keir told LBC: "Let me explain the thinking behind this. We don't have enough teachers in our state secondary schools, we have to recruit 6,500 for basic subjects like maths and that's why we're going to end the tax break for private schools and use that money directly in our state schools. 

"I do understand parents who have worked hard, saved hard, to send their children to private school because of the aspiration they have, same aspiration many people to send their children to state school. 

"If you look at the history of the last 10 years, actually although the fees have gone up quite considerably from time to time, it hasn't led to a great number of people taking their children out of private school and the IFS has looked at this and said there'd be minimal impact which is consistent with our thinking but it is actually a direct result of the need to recruit those teachers for our state secondary schools."

Kieran Kelly

Starmer: I'm not sleepy Keir

Tories claimed over the weekend that Starmer was already lacking energy during his election campaign, labelling him 'Sleep Keir'. 

But the Labour leader laughed off these suggestions after his speech. 

"You’ve seen the energy that not only I but the whole team are putting into this election," he said. 

"I’ve had a smile on my face since January 1, 2024 because I knew this was going to be election year. 

"We’re doing that not only with the energy but also with a smile, with the positivity, across all of our candidates as we go into the next general election."

Kieran Kelly

What does Starmer think of Sunak's National Service plan?

In a word, "desperate". 

Sir Keir was asked about Sunak's proposed return to National Service, to which he said: "I don't think it will work."

"I do accept the proposition that we need strong defences," Sir Keir said initially. 

"And that has to be the first duty of any government. 

"But I think this plan is desperate. 

"I think they are rummaging around in the toy box to try and find any plan that they can throw on the table. I don't think it'll work.

"You've seen what military experts, those with experience, have said about it."

He previously labelled it 'a sort of teenage dad's army'.

Kieran Kelly

Sunak 'never believed in Rwanda'

After laying out his plans to set up a Border Security Command, Sir Keir Starmer said Rishi Sunak "never believed in the Rwanda scheme". 

"I've said what I've said about the [Rwanda] scheme and I don't think Rishi Sunak ever believed in it," Sir Keir said. 

"I do not think it's a coincidence that he's called the election before it can be tested rather than the autumn when it would have been very strongly tested."

Kieran Kelly

Starmer: Levelling up with Labour or more Tory chaos

Sir Keir Starmer says the British people face two choices at this election. 

"Levelling up with Labour or more Tory chaos," he says. 

Levelling up was a key pledge in Boris Johnson's manifesto in 2019. 

Kieran Kelly

Sunak accuses Starmer of not offering 'one single new idea' as Labour leader brands Tory National Service plan a 'teenage Dad's Army'

Sunak accuses Labour of not offering 'single new idea' as Starmer brands National Service plan a 'teenage Dad's Army'

Biden

Biden says each generation has to ‘earn’ freedom in Memorial Day remarks

Telford MP Lucy Allan said she had quit the Conservatives

Outgoing Tory MP suspended after publically backing Reform UK candidate as successor

Exclusive
The veterans minister said the plans would be "an extremely good thing"

Tory minister defends Sunak's 'brave' National Service plans despite last week criticising idea

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Netanyahu acknowledges ‘tragic mistake’ after Rafah strike kills dozens

North Korea fails to launch 'spy satellite' into orbit again - but forces Japanese island to 'take cover'

North Korea fails to launch 'spy satellite' into orbit again - but forces Japanese island to 'take cover'

Kim Jong-un and North Korean flag (Alamy/PA)

North Korea says its attempt to put another spy satellite into orbit has failed

Austria IAEA

Iran further increases stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade level

Elon Musk in 2024

Elon Musk’s xAI raises six billion dollars to develop artificial intelligence

Racial and Gender Equity in European Football Conference – Thursday February 1st – City Ground

Ex-France footballer Karembeu says two of his relatives killed in New Caledonia

Menopause campaigner Kate Muir slammed the bars as a “ridiculous money-making product”

Holland & Barrett slammed over 'menopause almond' chocolate bar that is 'insulting' to women

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike where displaced people were staying in Rafah

Israel faces new condemnation over Rafah strikes

A man looks at a damaged car after a tornado in Valley View, Texas

At least 20 dead as storms carve path of destruction across southern US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, is welcomed by Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

Zelensky visits Spain in pursuit of weapons for Ukraine to fight Russia with

Vehicles move through a waterlogged street in Kolkata, India

Cyclone floods villages, blows away roofs and cuts power in Bangladesh and India

Professional horse-rider Georgie Campbell has died while competing in an equestrian event on Sunday.

'Mentor, Queen': Tributes pour in for professional horse rider, 37, after death in shock accident

Iran’s acting president Mohammad Mokhber

Iran’s acting president addresses parliament after fatal helicopter crash

Around 15,000 locals took part in the protest

15,000 anti-tourism protesters boo holidaymakers in Majorca as organisers vow 'this is just the start'
Villagers search through a landslide in Yambali village in the Highlands of Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea’s government says landslide buried 2,000 people

The couple have announced they are going to divorce

Ruth Langsford breaks silence after Eamonn Holmes divorce announcement following 14 years of marriage
The largest increase has occurred in adults over 80

Melanoma skin cancer cases at all-time high as cancer charity warns people to protect themselves from sun
Demonstrators with Georgia flags at a protest against the bill

Georgian parliament committee rejects presidential veto of media law

Sir Keir Starmer gives first major speech of his campaign

‘Country first, party second’: Sir Keir Starmer puts security front and centre in first major campaign speech
Waitrose issue the urgent warning on Sunday

UK supermarket issues urgent warning over fears popular pasta sauce could contain glass

Chase Oliver

Libertarians nominate Chase Oliver for president, spurning Trump and Kennedy

Dame Judi Dench attended the Chelsea Flower Show

Dame Judi Dench casts doubt over future of film career as Oscar winner admits she 'can't even see'

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte will be forced to undertake National Service under Rishi Sunak's bombshell election pledge, reports claim.

Royal children 'to face National Service under Sunak pledge' as new details emerge

Prince Charles has been discussing stripped the Sussexes of their royal titles

King Charles 'in discussion to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of royal titles', sources say
Fergie slammed the audience as she told them to be 'quiet' on Thursday evening.

Fergie furiously silences crowd at Cannes Film Festival during auction for portrait of late Queen

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

