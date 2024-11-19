Live

LIVE: Jeremy Clarkson gives stark warning as farm protest descends on Whitehall

19 November 2024, 11:33 | Updated: 19 November 2024, 12:23

Jeremy Clarkson gives stark warning as farm protest descends on Whitehall.
Jeremy Clarkson gives stark warning as farm protest descends on Whitehall. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

Thousands of farmers are in Whitehall today to protest Labour's planned changes to inheritance tax on warms worth over £1m.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The protests are led by celebrity farmer Jeremy Clarkson, who warned that the proposed changes would mean "the end" for family farming.

Thousands of farmers have arrived for the demonstration in central London, with some arriving in their tractors.

Meanwhile, at a separate event at Church House in Westminster, National Farmers' Union (NFU) president Tom Bradshaw told members that changes to inheritance tax "will rip the heart of family farms".

Mr Bradshaw received a standing ovation from the gathered farmers after his impassioned speech, in which he said an estimated 75% of commercial farm businesses "were caught in the eye of this storm" of a policy which he described as a "stab in the back".

For the latest updates follow our live blog.

Tractors of all sizes are at the protest

Katy Ronkin

Farmers protest turned red carpet?

Jeremy Clarkson isn't the only celebrity spotted at the protest today. 

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Clarkson's Farm stars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland are also in attendance.

Katy Ronkin

'Your number crunchers have their sums wrong' - Farage sends a message to the Chancellor

Nigel Farage has told LBC that Rachel Reeve's plan "needs a rethink." 

The Reform UK leader is attending the protest and warned that "decent people will not survive" the increase in tax.

He said: "Your number crunchers in the treasury have got their sums wrong, as they nearly always do. 

"The little guys will survive, the agribusiness will survive, all these decent people today will not survive this.

"It needs a rethink."

Katy Ronkin

Environment Secretary pushes back on claims from critics that Labour did not understand the countryside

Environment Secretary Steve Reed dismissed claims from critics that Labour did not understand the countryside.

He told the PA news agency: "This Labour Government has just allocated £5 billion to support sustainable food production in the UK. 

 "That's the biggest budget of that kind in our country's history and it shows that we're backing farmers. 

 "We've gone further than that as well, £60 million to help farmers affected by flooding, we're going to cut farmers' energy bills by setting up GB Energy, we're going to seek a new trade deal with the European Union so we can get food exports moving across the border again and we're launching the first-ever cross-government rural crime strategy. 

 "All of that shows farmers that this is a government on their side and the changes to inheritance tax will affect only around 500 farms. The vast majority of farmers will pay nothing more." 

Katy Ronkin

The protest in pictures

Katy Ronkin

What are the farmers protesting?

The farmers in London today are protesting against changes to inheritance tax proposed by Rachel Reeves in her Budget last month.

 The inheritance tax changes for farming businesses in the Budget limit the 100% relief for farms to only the first £1 million of combined agricultural and business property.

However, they will pay a 20% tax rate, rather than the standard 40% applied to other land and property.

Farmers are concerned that the change will end family farms in the UK because the returns from farming are often very low, so farming families may not have the cash to pay the tax without selling off assets.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said the current system had become "the most effective way for the super-rich to avoid paying their inheritance tax", forcing up rural land prices and stopping young farmers owning their own land.

Ministers have continued to insist that the majority of farms would not be affected. 

Katy Ronkin

More than 10,000 people attending Farmers' protest -Met Police

More than 10,000 people are estimated to be in attendance at the Farmers' protest in Whitehall, said the Met police in a post to X. 

They also said there are "no issues" to report.

Katy Ronkin

Jeremy Clarkson arrives in Westminster as he leads 20,000 farmers in protest over inheritance tax changes

Jeremy Clarkson has arrived in Westminster to lead 20,000 farmers in protest against changes to inheritance tax.

The Clarkson's Farm and former Top Gear presenter has joined protesting farmers against doctors' orders, after having recently had heart surgery.

Clarkson held a sign saying "with our farmers" as he urged the government to "back down" over the tax changes.

When asked how bad the policy would be for farmers, he said: "It's the end."

Read the full story here.

Katy Ronkin

Good morning.

Good morning. Welcome to LBC's Farmers' Protest live blog.

Katy Ronkin

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ukraine 'fires US missiles into Russia for first time' as Putin relaxes rules around nuclear weapon use

Ukraine 'fires US missiles into Russia for first time' as Putin relaxes rules around nuclear weapon use

Jade Kahukore-Dixon was killed by a shark while diving off the coast of New Zealand

Rugby player, 24, killed in great white shark attack while diving off coast near New Zealand

Getaway driver jailed for life for the murders of teenagers Mason Rist and Max Dixon

Getaway driver jailed for life for the murders of teenagers Mason Rist and Max Dixon

Jeremy Clarkson arriving in Westminster

Jeremy Clarkson arrives in Westminster as he leads 20,000 farmers in protest over inheritance tax changes

Marius Borg Høiby with his mother Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit

Son of Norwegian princess Marius Borg Høiby arrested on suspicion of rape

Major retailers have warned that job cuts and price hikes are 'inevitable' following the national insurance hike

Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's warn job cuts and higher prices are 'inevitable' after £25bn national insurance hike

Sweden's Minister for Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin presents new version of preparedness booklet "If the crisis or war comes"

Sweden issues pamphlet telling citizens how to prepare for potential war as WWIII fears grow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new doctrine lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons.

Putin threatens to use nuclear weapons against the West if Ukraine fires US long-range missiles on Russian soil

Richard Marles, John Healey and Lloyd Austin, the defence secretaries of Australia, the UK and the US who together make up AUKUS

US and UK unveil plans for ‘battle-winning’ new hypersonic missiles

Exclusive
Julian Whiting says he was paid hush money after being sexually assaulted by a Lambeth Palace adviser

Lambeth Palace 'paid hush money' to alleged victim of sexual assault by senior adviser

Snowy conditions have hit the UK, causing school closures

Full list of school closures today as UK snow forces classrooms to shut doors

Bee Gees star Colin Petersen has died

Bee Gees star Colin Petersen dies aged 78

The UK is gripped by an Arctic blast sending temperatures as low as -8C and causing travel disruption and school closures

Snow falls in London as UK temperatures plummet as low as -8C and commuters face chaos

Live
A man clearing snow in Durham.

LIVE: Commuter chaos as snow forces rail closures and delays flights with more to come

UK trains over 50,000 Ukrainian troops and pledges £7.5m in drone support as allies urged to unite on 1,000th day of war

UK trains over 50k Ukrainian troops and pledges £7.5m in drone support as allies urged to unite on 1,000th day of war

Exclusive
Harry Middleditch told LBC's Henry Riley about the issues facing farmers

'It's the last nail in the coffin': Protesting farmer tells LBC how tax rule change shows 'government isn't listening'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rooney broke down in tears on Monday's I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb's Coleen Rooney breaks down in tears as she opens up about family tragedy

Elon Musk 'clashed with Trump's legal adviser'

Elon Musk 'clashes with Trump legal adviser' at Mar-a-Lago over Cabinet picks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as the UK commits to sending more drones

Drones for Ukraine: UK to send Kyiv more military aid after Biden gives Zelenskyy go-ahead to strike within Russia
Yvette Cooper has warned that police need reform

'Policing by consent at risk if forces are not reformed', Home Secretary warns, as she launches national overhaul
Jeremy Clarkson is set to be among thousands of farmers protesting against the changes to inheritance tax

Jeremy Clarkson to lead 20,000 farmers as they descend on Westminster to protest inheritance tax changes
Seemingly inoffensive activities have been hit with banning orders by local councils

Pub quizzes, beekeeping and birdfeeding banned as councils crack down on inoffensive hobbies
Vardy and Rooney

Rebekah Vardy hits out at Coleen Rooney as 'gift that keeps on giving' after I'm A Celebrity mishap
BA flights have been delayed

Airport misery for thousands as British Airways flights delayed by technical glitch

Diana Johnson

Minister says '13,000 officers' in local neighbourhoods hold the key to quashing anti-social behaviour
Officers of New York Police Department (NYPD) investigate the site where the suspect of 3 knife attacks that killed 2 was captured and taken into custody

Two stabbed to death and one seriously hurt in 'random rampage' in New York, as homeless man arrested

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Royal Family paid a 'sad farewell' to The Queen's dog Beth

Queen Camilla's beloved rescue dog Beth dies after being diagnosed with tumour

Masked burglars have stolen farm vehicles from the Windsor Castle estate while Prince William and his family slept, reports claim.

Masked thugs steal from Windsor Castle while Prince William and Princess Kate were sleeping on estate
The King has returned to the Royal Marines training base where he completed his helicopter pilot training 50 years ago

King returns to Royal Marines base 50 years after completing his helicopter training

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News