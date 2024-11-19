Live

LIVE: Jeremy Clarkson gives stark warning as farm protest descends on Whitehall

Jeremy Clarkson gives stark warning as farm protest descends on Whitehall. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

Thousands of farmers are in Whitehall today to protest Labour's planned changes to inheritance tax on warms worth over £1m.

The protests are led by celebrity farmer Jeremy Clarkson, who warned that the proposed changes would mean "the end" for family farming.

Thousands of farmers have arrived for the demonstration in central London, with some arriving in their tractors.

Meanwhile, at a separate event at Church House in Westminster, National Farmers' Union (NFU) president Tom Bradshaw told members that changes to inheritance tax "will rip the heart of family farms".

Mr Bradshaw received a standing ovation from the gathered farmers after his impassioned speech, in which he said an estimated 75% of commercial farm businesses "were caught in the eye of this storm" of a policy which he described as a "stab in the back".

