LIVE: Lebanese capital Beirut rocked by massive explosion

A huge explosion has decimated parts of Beirut. Picture: Getty

By Nick Hardinges

Lebanon's capital Beirut has been rocked by a massive explosion that has reportedly killed at least 50 people and injured more than 2,700.

Footage emerged on social media on Tuesday afternoon showing an area of the city near the port on fire after reports of an explosion.

Dramatic videos from residents and workers in the city then showed a huge explosion that sent shockwaves at least 10 kilometres across the city, with some people in Cyprus reporting they felt the aftermath.

Read more: 'At least 50 dead' following huge Beirut explosions

The source of the blast is currently unclear, however there are reports that stores of ammonium nitrate and fireworks - that appear to be exploding in some of the videos posted online - may have caused it.

Hospitals in the city, already under stress because of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, have reportedly been turning away some patients due to being overwhelmed.

Follow all the latest updates below...