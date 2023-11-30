James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Covid inquiry LIVE: Matt Hancock says UK's pandemic plans were 'not adequate'
30 November 2023, 09:10 | Updated: 30 November 2023, 10:21
Matt Hancock was appearing before the Covid inquiry today after being criticised by a string of senior figures.
He has been repeatedly labelled a liar, and incompetent by witnesses giving evidence to the inquiry.
He has promised to answer ‘all questions when he gives his evidence’.
Government's pandemic planning was 'not adequate' says Hancock
Hancock said government plans for a pandemic were "not adequate", as he reiterated some of his arguments in earlier evidence.
He noted the UK did not have significant testing capability ahead of a pandemic.
Hancock also said all of the government's plans were based on the assumption that they would be dealing with the consequences of a pandemic rather than suppressing an outbreak.
“In practical terms, the UK didn't have significant testing capability. And the 2011 flu plan was based on the notion that we'd be dealing with the consequences of a pandemic, rather than trying to suppress one.”
Hancock appeared at first session in June
In June, Mr Hancock said the government’s strategy for pandemics was “completely wrong” because it did not consider how to stop a new disease.
He said he was profoundly sorry’ for lives lost during the pandemic but said there was a ‘colossal’ strategic error in not previously considering a lockdown.
He said he was reassured that ‘the UK was one of the best-placed countries in the world for responding to a pandemic but this turned out to be ‘wrong’
Hancock due to defend Pandemic handling
Matt Hancock will face down accusations made about his performance as health secretary during the pandemic as he appears before the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.
His evidence is expected to take up the whole of Thursday's sitting hours.
He has faced repeated criticism from other people giving evidence at the inquiry.
The former Tory MP, who now sits as an independent after losing the party whip for appearing on ITV's I'm A Celebrity reality TV show, played a key role in the UK's pandemic response.
But various witnesses have expressed concern about his approach, with the inquiry hearing that the country's most senior civil servant at the time, Lord Sedwill, wanted Mr Hancock sacked.
Mr Hancock will have an opportunity to defend himself when he gives evidence.
Mr Johnson and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are both expected to appear before the inquiry before Christmas.
A spokesperson for Mr Hancock said: "Mr Hancock has supported the inquiry throughout and will respond to all questions when he gives his evidence."