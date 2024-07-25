Live

LIVE: Police officer suspended after man kicked at Manchester airport as victim's lawyer says they will 'get justice'

An officer has been suspended after a man was kicked in the head at Manchester Airport. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By LBC

A police officer has been suspended after a man was kicked in the head at Manchester Airport on Wednesday as the man's lawyers vow to 'get justice'.

A police officer has been suspended from all duties following a "thorough review of further information" after a video emerged showing a man being kicked and stamped on as he lay on the floor at Manchester Airport, Greater Manchester Police said.

The man, who appears to have been tasered, lies on the ground as the officer takes aim at him, and then kneels on his back during the incident at Terminal 2.

A woman kneels next to him on the floor during the kicking.

Another man is also restrained forcibly while sitting on a nearby chair, as bystanders film in astonishment.

The two men, who are brothers, broke their silence on X after footage of the incident went viral on social social.

Their apparent lawyer said they were heading to Rochdale Police Station to make a formal complaint of assault and wounding against the officers who assaulted the pair and their elderly mother.

Yesterday, demonstrators gathered outside Rochdale Police Station and were heard shouting "GMP shame on you" after the footage sparked outrage.

Police said that the incident took place after their officers had been subject to a serious assault, with one female officer suffering a broken nose.

Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct said they were aware of the footage and had made contact with the force but had not received a referral.