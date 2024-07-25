James Heappey 10am - 1pm
LIVE: Police officer suspended after man kicked at Manchester airport as victim's lawyer says they will 'get justice'
25 July 2024, 09:31 | Updated: 25 July 2024, 09:45
A police officer has been suspended after a man was kicked in the head at Manchester Airport on Wednesday as the man's lawyers vow to 'get justice'.
A police officer has been suspended from all duties following a "thorough review of further information" after a video emerged showing a man being kicked and stamped on as he lay on the floor at Manchester Airport, Greater Manchester Police said.
The man, who appears to have been tasered, lies on the ground as the officer takes aim at him, and then kneels on his back during the incident at Terminal 2.
A woman kneels next to him on the floor during the kicking.
Another man is also restrained forcibly while sitting on a nearby chair, as bystanders film in astonishment.
The two men, who are brothers, broke their silence on X after footage of the incident went viral on social social.
Their apparent lawyer said they were heading to Rochdale Police Station to make a formal complaint of assault and wounding against the officers who assaulted the pair and their elderly mother.
Yesterday, demonstrators gathered outside Rochdale Police Station and were heard shouting "GMP shame on you" after the footage sparked outrage.
Police said that the incident took place after their officers had been subject to a serious assault, with one female officer suffering a broken nose.
Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct said they were aware of the footage and had made contact with the force but had not received a referral.
MP for Manchester Central says it's right" that Police referred for investigation over "truly shocking" footage
Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell has said "it's right" that Greater Manchester Police have been referred for investigation over the "truly shocking" footage captured at Manchester airport.
The MP for Manchester Central told the Commons: "I also want to address the truly shocking footage of an incident at Manchester Airport we've seen.
"It's right the Greater Manchester Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct given the wide concern on this issue."
Video raised in Parliament
Footage of man being kicked at Manchester Airport
Warning: Video contains distressing content
Manchester Mayor calls for 'calm'
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham appealed for “calm” after a protest following footage of a police officer appearing to kick a man, but said the incident is a “fast-moving and complicated situation”.
Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Mr Burnham said the video he had seen online was “very disturbing”.
He said he has since been able to view full footage of the incident.
He said: “Firstly, I would say that it is a fast-moving and complicated situation in a challenging location, obviously at the airport. It is not clear-cut, I would say, and there are issues for both sides in the situation.
“That said, here’s where I want to be really clear: it is right that the officer has been suspended. That is the right action, it is abundantly clear to me that the right steps have been taken.”
He added: “I would ask for calm because what I can assure people is that the right and proper steps have been taken in the right way.”
'Shocking and disturbing video'
Rochdale MP Paul Waugh said he is meeting with the family involved on Thursday.
He said: "The video footage of a Greater Manchester Police officer kicking and stamping on a man in Manchester Airport is truly shocking and disturbing.
"Like many who have seen this clip, I am extremely concerned. I have had it confirmed that the man arrested is a Rochdale resident and I hope to meet the family as soon as possible.
"I have expressed my concerns directly to the assistant chief constable and have been in touch with Kate Green, deputy mayor for policing of Greater Manchester."
Protests outside police station
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside a Rochdale police station overnight and chanted “Allahu Akbar” after an armed officer was filmed apparently stamping on a man’s head at Manchester Airport
Man stamped on by police at Manchester airport breaks silence
Men who were filmed being allegedly assaulted by officers at Manchester Airport have broken their silence - and their lawyer has vowed they ‘will get justice’
Police officer suspended
A police officer has been suspended from all duties following a "thorough review of further information" after video emerged showing a man being kicked and stamped on by an officer as he lay on the floor at Manchester Airport, Greater Manchester Police said.
A force spokesman said: "Following a thorough review of further information that has become available in relation to an incident at Manchester Airport on Tuesday evening, Greater Manchester Police has suspended a police officer from all duties.
"A referral has now been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for a full independent investigation.
"We understand the deep concerns that have been widely raised with us, and will continue to meet and discuss these feelings with Greater Manchester residents and elected representatives, whilst this independent investigation takes place."