Live: Queen arm-in-arm with Andrew as the Royals arrive at Philip's memorial service

The Queen was travelling to Westminster Abbey this morning for a service for Prince Philip. Picture: Alamy/Westminster Abbey

The Duke of Edinburgh will be remembered as a "man of rare ability and distinction" at a poignant memorial service featuring elements he planned for his own funeral which were forbidden due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Queen and Prince Andrew were seen today leaving for the memorial service to honour their much loved great-grandfather at Westminster Abbey.

Buckingham Palace earlier confirmed the Queen would attend the service in her first major public engagement in the past six months.

