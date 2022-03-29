James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Live: Queen arm-in-arm with Andrew as the Royals arrive at Philip's memorial service
29 March 2022, 10:37 | Updated: 29 March 2022, 11:49
The Duke of Edinburgh will be remembered as a "man of rare ability and distinction" at a poignant memorial service featuring elements he planned for his own funeral which were forbidden due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The Queen and Prince Andrew were seen today leaving for the memorial service to honour their much loved great-grandfather at Westminster Abbey.
Buckingham Palace earlier confirmed the Queen would attend the service in her first major public engagement in the past six months.
