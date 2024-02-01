Live

Live: Snow blast to hit UK as temperatures to plummet to -8C 'within days'

Snow will fall next week. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Snow is expected to return next week as temperatures plummet to -8C in some parts of the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A snow blast will make its way over from Norway, falling primarily across Scotland and potentially, parts of northern England.

WXCharts, which uses data from the Met Office, has predicted that the coldest day will be on February 10.

It could even reach as low as -8C on February 10.

Jim Dale, Senior Meteorological Consultant at British Weather Services said: “We haven’t got to end of winter yet and next week will be colder.

“There will be snow in Scotland and the north and potentially in the south.”

Follow the latest updates below.