Live: Snow blast to hit UK as temperatures to plummet to -8C 'within days'
1 February 2024, 14:34
Snow is expected to return next week as temperatures plummet to -8C in some parts of the UK.
A snow blast will make its way over from Norway, falling primarily across Scotland and potentially, parts of northern England.
WXCharts, which uses data from the Met Office, has predicted that the coldest day will be on February 10.
It could even reach as low as -8C on February 10.
Jim Dale, Senior Meteorological Consultant at British Weather Services said: “We haven’t got to end of winter yet and next week will be colder.
“There will be snow in Scotland and the north and potentially in the south.”
Exact date snow will hit
Snow will fall in Scotland and some parts of northern England towards the end of next week, forecasts show.
In particular, February 10 will be the coldest day, according to WXCharts, which uses data from the Met Office.
Temperatures could plummet to -8C, making the snow more likely to stick.
UK weather outlook this week
Today:
After a chilly start, it will be a mostly dry day with gentle winds and some sunshine. However, windier with some showers in the north, giving way to some wet and windy weather here later. Feeling a little cooler.
Tonight:
Cloud and hill fog edging east overnight with patchy light rain or drizzle across western hills, especially in the north. A mild and rather windy night for all.
Friday:
Mild for the time of year and mostly cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle in the west. Some bright spells in the east, especially east of high ground.
Met Office warns of 'unsettled' weather for UK
A new forecast from the Met Office has warned the UK is in for some 'unsettled' weather as February gets under way .
"Turning colder across northern areas with showers, which will turn wintery at times especially over higher ground but to lower levels at times too," it reads.
They added that there is a chance of 'wintery' conditions developing more widely across the country.
It comes amid warnings from forecasters that temperatures could drop as low as -8C next week.