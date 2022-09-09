Live updates: King Charles to return to London as memorials to Queen Elizabeth begin

9 September 2022, 05:42 | Updated: 9 September 2022, 06:10

By Will Taylor

Memorial services are due to begin after Queen Elizabeth's death aged 96.

King Charles is due to return to London and hold a televised address to the nation.

A series of bell ringings and salutes to the Queen will be held, along with a memorial at St Paul's Cathedral.

What is Operation London Bridge?

Operation London Bridge: What happens now the Queen has died?

The Queen was pictured grinning by the fireplace

Queen's final picture: Smiling monarch in front of roaring fire in Balmoral drawing room she loved

ssccdsaca

From Andrew and Harry to the environment: What the UK can expect from King Charles III

Prince Harry arrived at Balmoral at around 8pm

Prince Harry arrives at Balmoral to be with family after death of Queen Elizabeth

The world has paid tribute to the Queen.

World pays tribute to 'kind-hearted' Queen who 'defined an era'

Liz Truss said the Queen was loved around the world

'Long live the King': Liz Truss says Queen Elizabeth was 'rock' of modern Britain who was 'loved around the world'

King Charles has paid tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth II after her death aged 96.

Charles says death of Queen Elizabeth II 'is a moment of the greatest sadness' for Royal Family

LBC looks back at Royal funerals throughout the years

In pictures: How Britain remembered the Queen Mother, Prince Philip and other senior Royals

The Queen was the longest reigning monarch of the UK.

Queen Elizabeth: The longest reigning monarch's life in pictures

People have been paying their respects at Buckingham Palace and Balmoral.

Outpouring of grief after death of Queen Elizabeth II

Buckingham Palace has confirmed the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

'An unparalleled life of service and devotion:' Britain mourns after Queen Elizabeth II dies peacefully aged 96

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died, the Palace announced

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96, Buckingham Palace confirms

Hundreds of people gathered outside Buckingham Palace.

Nation mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II as tearful crowds gather at Buckingham Palace and Balmoral

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Merseyside Police have said.

Fifth man, 29, arrested in connection with Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder

The Queen has been inundated with well-wishes after Buckingham Palace revealed concerned doctors have placed her under medical supervision.

Well-wishes flood in for the Queen as Royal Family race to be at her bedside

Footage on Parliament TV showed Mr Zahawi speaking quietly to Ms Truss while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was making a statement across the chamber.

Moment Liz Truss was briefed about the Queen's health in the House of Commons

Russia Putin

Putin among world leaders paying tribute after ‘irreparable’ loss of Queen

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, centre, arrives at Islamabad High Court

Pakistan’s ex-prime minister Imran Khan refuses to apologise in contempt case

Solar panels on Germany’s biggest floating photovoltaic plant on a lake in Haltern

Europe’s warm summer sees temperature and solar power records smashed

Police officers attend the scene in Malmo, Sweden

Swedish student given life sentence for killing teachers with axe

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

Nato chief warns of ‘hard winter’ for Ukraine and its supporters

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the Manhattan district attorney’s office to surrender himself to New York authorities on Thursday

Steve Bannon charged with money laundering in wall-building scheme

Memphis Police officers dealing with the incident as it unfolded

Man arrested after four killed in livestreamed shootings in Memphis

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank

European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike

Harry and Meghan are travelling to Balmoral to be at the Queen's bedside

Harry travels to Balmoral without Meghan after Queen's doctors 'concerned for monarch's health'
A man walks over debris of a psychiatric hospital that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine

Ukrainian forces retake Russian-held territory near Kharkiv – report

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister rejects calls for windfall tax to fund new energy support package

Liz Truss still has to win over several Tories, Andrew Marr has suggested.

Andrew Marr: Truss' position as PM is 'weaker' than it seems after unveiling Cabinet of allies
Liz T and Shelagh F

Liz Truss' Downing Street is looking '1980s', says Labour frontbencher

Liz Truss needs to win Brits over, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Now it's time for Truss to win over the 'audience that matters'

Liz Truss faces 'an ugly, gruesome intray'

Andrew Marr: Liz Truss faces an 'ugly, gruesome intray of inter-connected nightmares'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O'Brien gives tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss' acceptance speech

Donald Trump

A few vodkas could have prevented war against Ukraine, caller insists

Ben on Sunday

Ben Kentish 04/09 | Watch again

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told ‘uncomfortable truths’ but Liz Truss has told ‘comforting lies,’ says caller

