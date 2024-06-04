Live

General Election LIVE: Reform enters race on immigration as Labour and Tories ready for head to head in debate

4 June 2024, 07:21 | Updated: 4 June 2024, 08:17

LBC's Live Election Coverage
LBC's Live Election Coverage. Picture: LBC

Reform re-enters the race with Nigel Farage standing in Clacton while Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer prepare for tonight's head-to-head televised debate.

Although they held a campaign launch under former leader Richard Tice, the Reform party has a renewed drive as Nigel Farage took the helm of the party on Monday with plans to launch his candidacy in Clacton.

Following on from Monday’s focus on defence, Labour will push energy as a national security issue.

Rishi Sunak has announced his party’s commitment to capping the number of visas in an effort to make migration numbers fall year on year in a future parliament.

Ed Davey will outline his party’s belief that provision of care should be based on need rather than ability to pay, as they promise what it described as free personal care for people either at home or in care homes.

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

Follow the latest developments below

Nigel Farage says Britain 'will' renegotiate EU deal next year as he blasts 'complete failure' of negotiations

The Brexit negotiations were a ‘complete failure’ of the government, Nigel Farage told LBC today as he called for the Northern Ireland protocol to be renegotiated.

Katy Ronkin

'If you can't convince your own, how can you convince the electorate?'

 A recording obtained by LBC reveals Tory candidate Danny Kruger emphasising how his party have repeatedly 'failed' to reduce migration.

James Cleverly says 'a series of unprecedented circumstances' are why immigration numbers are 'too high.'

Katy Ronkin

'Under the Conservatives crime is up, waiting lists are up, migration is up... the only thing that's down is the esteem with which they hold the Tory Party.'

Nick Ferrari questions the Home Secretary over declining confidence in his party.

Katy Ronkin

Cleverly promises annual cap on work visas

James Cleverly tells LBC's Nick Ferrari on Breakfast that if the Tory party wins the next election, it will cap work visas annually.

He says this is to 'balance the economic implications with social implications... Government will set a cap for working visas, which will be voted on by MPs'

The Home Secretary avoided specific numbers, which he says will 'depend on economic circumstances.'

Katy Ronkin

Labour's energy plans are 'reckless,' says Scottish Conservatives

The Scottish Conservatives claimed that Labour and the SNP's "reckless plans" on oil and gas mean the "entire economy" in northeast Scotland is "on the line" in the General Election.

Party leader Douglas Ross raised fears that both parties plan to halt new oil and gas developments, saying this would "turn off the taps in the North Sea".

This comes after Labour unveils plans for a publically opened clean energy company, GB Energy. 

They say the firm will be based in Scotland and funded through a windfall tax on big oil and gas firms, with an initial £8.3 billion capitalisation over the course of a parliament.

Katy Ronkin

Nick Ferrari cuts short interview with UKIP founder Alan Sked

What to expect today

Ahead of the Tory and Labour leaders going head-to-head in a TV debate, here is your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Tuesday.

– Reform re-enters

Although they held a campaign launch under former leader Richard Tice, the Reform party has a renewed drive as Nigel Farage took the helm of the party on Monday with plans to launch his candidacy in Clacton.

Potential for an open-top bus and music in the Essex seaside town promise to align with Mr Farage’s stated goal of adding some excitement to “the dullest, most boring election campaign we have ever seen in our lives”.

– Keir closes the door on Putin

Sir Keir will meet pensioners in the North West of England on Tuesday to discuss the cost of energy and talk about Labour’s plans for GB Energy.

Following on from Monday’s focus on defence, Labour will push energy as a national security issue.

On Tuesday, he will say the party’s plan to set up a publicly owned clean energy company will help to protect the UK from spikes in the price of fuel like those that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“With Great British Energy, my changed Labour Party will close the door on Putin,” Sir Keir has said.

“Energy policy is now a matter of national security. It is a key component of our country’s resilience and capacity to weather future shocks.”

– Sunak closes the door on migrants

Home Secretary James Cleverly will be campaigning in the South East on Tuesday as he outlines the party’s plans that would give Parliament a direct role in setting levels of migration with MPs having a vote on the number.

Rishi Sunak has announced his party’s commitment to capping the number of visas in an effort to make migration numbers fall year on year in a future parliament.

The Prime Minister may have a renewed ambition to “stop the boats” after being photo bombed by a small boat full of Lib Dem campaigners, deputy party leader Daisy Cooper among them, on Monday.

Mr Sunak said: “We have taken bold action to cut the number of people coming to this country. The plan is working but migration levels are still too high, so we are going further.

“Labour’s migrant amnesty will make the UK a global magnet for illegal immigrants and they have no plan to reduce net migration, while we have a clear plan to stop the boats and put a legal cap on numbers.”

– Sir Ed promises to care for carers

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey is expected to be back out on the campaign trail on Tuesday as he highlights a “deeply personal” issue by promising free day-to-day care for adults.

Ms Cooper certainly did not let Sir Ed down on the stunt front, as the Lib Dems have already garnered a reputation for creating photo-ops, as she sailed behind Rishi Sunak with a group of supporters waving orange party placards.

On Tuesday, Sir Ed will outline his party’s belief that provision of care should be based on need rather than ability to pay, as they promise what it described as free personal care for people either at home or in care homes.

– PMQs but on TV

As the country prepares to scrutinise Sunak and Starmer during their head-to-head debate on ITV at 9pm on Tuesday, BBC political scientist Sir John Curtice said debates may not be as impactful as many are inclined to believe.

He said the “Cleggmania” that emerged from then Liberal Democrat Leader Nick Clegg’s triumphant performance in the 2010 leader debate did not translate to a resounding success for the party on polling day.

He told BBC Newsnight: “That first leaders debate way back in 2010 certainly had an impact on the campaign, the Liberal Democrats rose quite spectacularly in the polls, but actually, by the time we got to polling day they were almost back down again and actually, they did end up with six fewer seats than they had in 2005.

“That indeed, was one of the surprises of the election.”

He added: “But very often leaders debates, in a sense, rehash what voters already know, rather than telling them something new and therefore they don’t necessarily have that much impact.”

Katy Ronkin

Good morning

Good morning, welcome to LBC's live election coverage.

Katy Ronkin

Nigel Farage says July 4 will be the 'immigration election'

Reform UK leader Mr Farage, who said on Monday that he would run as an MP in the Essex seaside town of Clacton-on-Sea, has announced that a Reform government would "freeze non-essential migration."

He said this would "reverse long-standing wage depression and save Britain’s public services from the burden of unlimited demand."

Kit Heren

Clacton's former UKIP MP Douglas Carswell tells LBC how Nigel Farage can win there

Kit Heren

