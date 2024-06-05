Live

General Election LIVE: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer exchange blows over tax and immigration in TV debate

5 June 2024, 07:17 | Updated: 5 June 2024, 07:29

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer are going head-to-head in the first leaders' debate
Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer clashed in the first leaders' debate. Picture: ITV

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer have gone head-to-head in the first televised debate of the General Election debate.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Labour and Conservative leaders faced off for around an hour and debated the key issues in the campaign: the economy, the NHS, national security and more.

Campaigning takes a bit of a pause today as the focus shifts to D-day commemorations.

Rishi Sunak will attend an event in Portsmouth in his prime ministerial capacity.

Keir Starmer will announce a pledge to create an 'armed forces tsar' if Labour is elected and will also be attending commemoration events.

The Lib Dems will be in Hampshire promoting their pledge to offer regular mental health 'MOT' check-ups at critical points in people's lives.

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

Follow the latest developments below

Treasury chief warns ministers over tax increase claim

Civil servants are not behind the Conservative allegations that Labour's plans would cost more than £38 billion, according to the Treasury's senior official.

He has reminded ministers not to make the claim after Rishi Sunak's party accused Labour of plotting £2,000 tax increases.

The Tories said treasury data supports their claims, but Treasury permanent secretary James Bowler said the figure includes 'costs beyond those provided by the Civil Service.'

Katy Ronkin

D-day commemorations will begin soon

Follow our D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations live blog for the latest on all the events.

Katy Ronkin

'Keir had no answers, whether it was migration or the NHS' -Coutinho

The Secretary for Energy Security said Labour's plan to raise an 'extra £2000 of working taxes for families' is 'the last thing' families need. 

Later this morning, she insisted the figure was correct, saying it comes directly from the Treasury and is over the course of four years.

During the debate, Keir Starmer disputed those figures, calling them 'garbage.'

Watch Clare Coutinho's full interview on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast below.

Katy Ronkin

Starmer on top in debate performance poll from Savanta

In an overnight snap poll, Savanta found Sir Keir Starmer beat Rishi Sunak by 44% to 39%.

YouGov pollsters found in a separate snap poll yesterday that Mr Sunak had outperformed Sir Keir 51% to 49%.

Savanta found Sir Keir outperformed Mr Sunak on NHS and public services 63% to 25%, on the economy 52% to 36%, and defence and security 43% to 41%.

Katy Ronkin

Hear Nick's take on last night

Katy Ronkin

Andy Coulson on last night's debate

'If you forced 10 undecided voters to choose based on last night, I suspect they'd go for Julie Etchingham.'

Watch Ex-Downing Street communications director Andy Coulson on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Katy Ronkin

What to expect on Wednesday

-D-Day takes centre stage

Political cut and thrust will momentarily pause on Wednesday as D-Day commemorations take centre stage on day 14 of the General Election campaign.

Rishi Sunak will speak in his prime ministerial capacity at an event in Portsmouth attended by veterans, the Prince of Wales and servicemen and women, culminating in a flypast by the Royal Air Force Red Arrows.

Tributes will move to Normandy in the afternoon, where hundreds of allied armed forces personnel will parachute into a historic D-Day drop zone to commemorate the success of the airborne invasion eight decades ago.

-Labour makes armed forces pledge

Sir Keir Starmer will also be in southern England after announcing a pledge to introduce laws to create an armed forces tsar in the first King’s Speech if Labour wins the election.

Seizing on the theme of the week, the leader will promise the independent commissioner would “hold government to account” on issues affecting military personnel and their families.

It is understood Sir Keir will also be attending commemoration events.

-Leaders catch their breath after TV debate

Behind the scenes, both leaders will be mulling the fallout from their ill-tempered head-to-head in the first TV debate of the election campaign.

In front of a live audience – and the nation at large – Sir Keir and Mr Sunak clashed on issues including the economy, the NHS and immigration in a showdown broadcast on ITV.

Labour accused the Prime Minister of repeatedly lying over his “made-up” claim that the party would hike taxes by £2,000 on working families.

Mr Sunak’s hopes of improving dire poll ratings for the Tories will have been marginally brightened by a snap YouGov survey suggesting 51% of people believe he performed better in the debate.

But he finished by issuing a direct appeal to wavering voters over the threat posed by Reform UK, following Nigel Farage’s shock takeover as leader, telling viewers “a vote for anyone else makes it more likely” Sir Keir will win.

-The Islington North thorn in Starmer’s side

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will hand in his nomination papers to officially stand as an Independent candidate in Islington North.

He will be joined by local residents including comedian Rob Delaney as he promises to continue representing constituents “with the same principles I’ve stood by my entire life: equality, democracy and peace”.

His decision to stand causes a headache for the Labour leader, who has denied accusations that he is purging the left of the party to improve its electoral prospects.

Sir Keir defended his move to ban Mr Corbyn from standing for Labour as part of efforts to “tear antisemitism out of our party by the roots” following controversies over the handling of allegations during his leadership.

-Liberal Democrats hit Hampshire

Sir Ed Davey will also be in Hampshire, where he will be out meeting voters and plugging the Liberal Democrats pledge to ensure regular mental health ‘MOT’ check-ups are offered at key points in people’s lives.

The party says this would include new parents, children and young people, men in their 40s, carers and retirees.

Katy Ronkin

Good morning

Good morning, welcome to LBC's live election coverage.

Katy Ronkin

Keir Starmer vows to introduce laws for Armed Forces tsar in first King's Speech if Labour wins election

The independent commissioner would be tasked with holding the government to account on issues affecting service personnel, Sir Keir will say ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The plans were first announced last year but Labour has now committed to introducing the legislation as part of the first King's Speech - set to take place on July 17.  

Read the full story here.

Emma Soteriou

Gove claims '6-0' victory for Sunak in debate

Michael Gove, the influential Tory Cabinet minister who is stepping down at the election, told reporters after the debate: "I very much enjoyed that debate. 6-0 victory."

He added: "Keir Starmer was flat on the canvas at the end of that. 

 "Can you tell me a single thing that Keir Starmer said that allows you to be better informed as to what he would do as prime minister? No."

Kit Heren

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Victoria Thomas-Bowen, 25, was arrested by police on suspicion of assault

Woman, 25, arrested over Nigel Farage ‘milkshaking’ revealed to be Jeremy Corbyn-loving OnlyFans model

King and Queen join veterans to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day

King and Queen join veterans to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as commemorations begin in England and France

Lebanese soldiers

Syrian gunman attacks US embassy near Beirut

Amanda Knox arrives at court

Amanda Knox returns to Italian courtroom, looking to clear name in slander case

Live
Two days of D-Day commemorations begin today

LIVE: King Charles to join veterans at D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations

Injured children

Famine possibly under way in northern Gaza despite recent aid efforts – report

King Charles banknotes have entered circulation

King Charles banknotes enter circulation for first time - here's how to get one

Labour will vow to pass laws for a new Armed Forces Commissioner and Armed Forces Covenant

Keir Starmer vows to introduce laws for Armed Forces tsar in first King's Speech if Labour wins election

Climate Causes of 2023 Heat

Study finds no evidence of climate change acceleration in record heat rise

Recording studio

Grammy-winning producer The-Dream accused of sexual assault

The Queen Elizabeth impersonator Jeanette Charles

Queen Elizabeth lookalike and actress Jeanette Charles dies aged 96

Russia Trump Verdict

Donald Trump’s lawyers ask for gag order to be lifted

Diddy Revolt

Diddy sells off his stake in Revolt, the media company he founded in 2013

Starmer and Sunak debated on Tuesday night

Rishi Sunak accuses Keir Starmer of planning tax raid in leaders' debate, as Labour chief vows to 'rebuild Britain'

Hubble Telescope

Nasa’s Hubble Space Telescope temporarily pauses observations after malfunction

India Election

Narendra Modi’s coalition wins majority in India’s parliament – official results

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alec Baldwin

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announce family reality series

Willy's Candy Spectacular will premier at the Edinburgh Fringe in August

Disastrous Willy Wonka experience which cost parents £35-a-ticket set to become Edinburgh Fringe parody musical
Amanda Knox

Amanda Knox to defend herself in Italian court against slander charge

West Yorkshire Police officer Mohammed Adil, 26, leaving Westminster Magistrates' Court, May 2, 2024.

Police officer sentenced under terror offences after sharing pro-Hamas WhatsApp posts

Main entrance to Guy's Hospital

Fears NHS cyber attack impact on London hospitals 'will last weeks' as operations and blood transfusions cancelled
A Jewish settler carries an Israeli flag during a protest along the barrier near Netiv Ha'Asara, on the border with Gaza

October 7 survivor recalls moment husband jumped on grenade to shield sons amid Hamas attack
Israel Palestinians

Palestinians recover 360 bodies in north Gaza killed in Israeli offensive

Rob Burrow's wife and children have paid tribute to him by laying flowers

'Are these all for Daddy?' Rob Burrow's widow and children lay flowers at memorial to rugby league legend
Nigel Farage has responded to the milkshake stunt

Nigel Farage laughs off McDonald's milkshake stunt as election rivals condemn 'assault' and two suspects arrested
Vida and Quaker are enjoying a summer holiday in the Chilterns

Army issues heartwarming update on Household Cavalry horses who ran through streets of London covered in blood

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Fergsuon was told to hide her "big personality" by her father

Fergie reveals the late Queen told her to 'be yourself' after she was told to hide her 'big personality' from the public
David Beckham and the King compared "beekeeping tips" when they met ahead of the ex-England football captain being named a King's Foundation ambassador.

Your Hive-ness: The King and David Beckham shared beekeeping tips before footie star appointed to new role
Charles and Camilla made a surprise appearance at Epsom

King Charles and Camilla make surprise appearance at Epsom - but leave disappointed after their horse fails to place

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit