General Election LIVE: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer exchange blows over tax and immigration in TV debate
5 June 2024, 07:17 | Updated: 5 June 2024, 07:29
Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer have gone head-to-head in the first televised debate of the General Election debate.
The Labour and Conservative leaders faced off for around an hour and debated the key issues in the campaign: the economy, the NHS, national security and more.
Campaigning takes a bit of a pause today as the focus shifts to D-day commemorations.
Rishi Sunak will attend an event in Portsmouth in his prime ministerial capacity.
Keir Starmer will announce a pledge to create an 'armed forces tsar' if Labour is elected and will also be attending commemoration events.
The Lib Dems will be in Hampshire promoting their pledge to offer regular mental health 'MOT' check-ups at critical points in people's lives.
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
Follow the latest developments below
Treasury chief warns ministers over tax increase claim
Civil servants are not behind the Conservative allegations that Labour's plans would cost more than £38 billion, according to the Treasury's senior official.
He has reminded ministers not to make the claim after Rishi Sunak's party accused Labour of plotting £2,000 tax increases.
The Tories said treasury data supports their claims, but Treasury permanent secretary James Bowler said the figure includes 'costs beyond those provided by the Civil Service.'
D-day commemorations will begin soon
Follow our D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations live blog for the latest on all the events.
'Keir had no answers, whether it was migration or the NHS' -Coutinho
The Secretary for Energy Security said Labour's plan to raise an 'extra £2000 of working taxes for families' is 'the last thing' families need.
Later this morning, she insisted the figure was correct, saying it comes directly from the Treasury and is over the course of four years.
During the debate, Keir Starmer disputed those figures, calling them 'garbage.'
Watch Clare Coutinho's full interview on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast below.
Starmer on top in debate performance poll from Savanta
In an overnight snap poll, Savanta found Sir Keir Starmer beat Rishi Sunak by 44% to 39%.
YouGov pollsters found in a separate snap poll yesterday that Mr Sunak had outperformed Sir Keir 51% to 49%.
Savanta found Sir Keir outperformed Mr Sunak on NHS and public services 63% to 25%, on the economy 52% to 36%, and defence and security 43% to 41%.
Hear Nick's take on last night
Andy Coulson on last night's debate
'If you forced 10 undecided voters to choose based on last night, I suspect they'd go for Julie Etchingham.'
Watch Ex-Downing Street communications director Andy Coulson on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.
What to expect on Wednesday
-D-Day takes centre stage
Political cut and thrust will momentarily pause on Wednesday as D-Day commemorations take centre stage on day 14 of the General Election campaign.
Rishi Sunak will speak in his prime ministerial capacity at an event in Portsmouth attended by veterans, the Prince of Wales and servicemen and women, culminating in a flypast by the Royal Air Force Red Arrows.
Tributes will move to Normandy in the afternoon, where hundreds of allied armed forces personnel will parachute into a historic D-Day drop zone to commemorate the success of the airborne invasion eight decades ago.
-Labour makes armed forces pledge
Sir Keir Starmer will also be in southern England after announcing a pledge to introduce laws to create an armed forces tsar in the first King’s Speech if Labour wins the election.
Seizing on the theme of the week, the leader will promise the independent commissioner would “hold government to account” on issues affecting military personnel and their families.
It is understood Sir Keir will also be attending commemoration events.
-Leaders catch their breath after TV debate
Behind the scenes, both leaders will be mulling the fallout from their ill-tempered head-to-head in the first TV debate of the election campaign.
In front of a live audience – and the nation at large – Sir Keir and Mr Sunak clashed on issues including the economy, the NHS and immigration in a showdown broadcast on ITV.
Labour accused the Prime Minister of repeatedly lying over his “made-up” claim that the party would hike taxes by £2,000 on working families.
Mr Sunak’s hopes of improving dire poll ratings for the Tories will have been marginally brightened by a snap YouGov survey suggesting 51% of people believe he performed better in the debate.
But he finished by issuing a direct appeal to wavering voters over the threat posed by Reform UK, following Nigel Farage’s shock takeover as leader, telling viewers “a vote for anyone else makes it more likely” Sir Keir will win.
-The Islington North thorn in Starmer’s side
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will hand in his nomination papers to officially stand as an Independent candidate in Islington North.
He will be joined by local residents including comedian Rob Delaney as he promises to continue representing constituents “with the same principles I’ve stood by my entire life: equality, democracy and peace”.
His decision to stand causes a headache for the Labour leader, who has denied accusations that he is purging the left of the party to improve its electoral prospects.
Sir Keir defended his move to ban Mr Corbyn from standing for Labour as part of efforts to “tear antisemitism out of our party by the roots” following controversies over the handling of allegations during his leadership.
-Liberal Democrats hit Hampshire
Sir Ed Davey will also be in Hampshire, where he will be out meeting voters and plugging the Liberal Democrats pledge to ensure regular mental health ‘MOT’ check-ups are offered at key points in people’s lives.
The party says this would include new parents, children and young people, men in their 40s, carers and retirees.
Good morning
Good morning, welcome to LBC's live election coverage.
Keir Starmer vows to introduce laws for Armed Forces tsar in first King's Speech if Labour wins election
The independent commissioner would be tasked with holding the government to account on issues affecting service personnel, Sir Keir will say ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
The plans were first announced last year but Labour has now committed to introducing the legislation as part of the first King's Speech - set to take place on July 17.
Gove claims '6-0' victory for Sunak in debate
Michael Gove, the influential Tory Cabinet minister who is stepping down at the election, told reporters after the debate: "I very much enjoyed that debate. 6-0 victory."
He added: "Keir Starmer was flat on the canvas at the end of that.
"Can you tell me a single thing that Keir Starmer said that allows you to be better informed as to what he would do as prime minister? No."