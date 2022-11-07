Liverpool FC up for sale after fan anger at US ownership and poor start to season

Liverpool is up for sale, with John Henry (bottom right) apparently ready to quit the club. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

Liverpool FC has been put up for sale by its American owners after more than a decade of their at-times controversial stewardship.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which owns the Boston Red Sox baseball team in the US, has drawn up a full sales presentation for interested buyers.

A statement from the group, founded by John W Henry and Thomas Werner, said: "There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL [English Premier League] clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool.

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

"FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch."

Read more: England fans paid to 'spy' for Qatar at World Cup

The Athletic said Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been retained to help with the selling process.

FSG has delivered plenty of on-field success for the reds since taking over from the poorly-thought of American businessmen George Gillet Jr and Tom Hicks in 2010.

Liverpool finally won the Premier League in 2020, their first top flight trophy for three decades, and won the Champions League after hiring world class manager Jurgen Klopp and signing talent like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

They have also secured the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in that time.

But an inability to refresh the squad that has delivered so much success, and their subsequent poor start to the 2022-23 season, has led to criticism of their ownership.

They also infuriated fans when they joined five other Premier League teams and clubs throughout Europe in trying to set up the reviled European Super League in 2021.

It is unclear how much the club would cost interested investors but Chelsea was bought for £4.25bn earlier this year after sanctions against previous owner Roman Abramovich effectively forced the sale.