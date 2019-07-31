Liverpool Lord Mayor Resigns After Sharing Racist Video Via WhatsApp

31 July 2019, 07:25

Wales Rally Great Britain Liverpool Launch
Wales Rally Great Britain Liverpool Launch. Picture: Getty

Liverpool's Lord Mayor has stood down from his position after only two months in the role for circulating a racist video via WhatsApp.

Peter Brennan, who was only elected to the position in May, made the decision to stand aside after speaking with elected Mayor Joe Anderson.

Mr Anderson said in a statement: "This morning, I was shocked and appalled to see a racist video circulated by our Lord Mayor Councillor Peter Brennan.

"Racist language and behaviour is inexcusable and unforgivable in all its forms. The hurt that this will have caused to people across the city, including members of my own family is unacceptable from someone who we have given the honour to act as our first citizen.

"I have spoken to Councillor Brennan this morning and after that conversation he has agreed to stand down immediately from the office of Lord Mayor."

Mr Brennan has also been referred to the Labour Party regionally and nationally over the matter.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Brexit fears cause car production to fall by more than a fifth, trade association says

A foul my liege! VAR to be used in jousting tournaments

North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea says

Action on violence needed as youth are 'failed in the most devastating way', MP committee say

Iran ambassador's apparent olive branch could ease Gulf tensions

The News Explained

Alexander Nix, Damian Collins MP, and Brittany Kaiser

Fresh Evidence Relating To Cambridge Analytica And Brexit Campaign Published By DCMS Committee
Nick Ferrari discusses the new ovarian cancer drug

Ovarian Cancer Drug Will Make "Massive" Difference To Patients, Expert Tells Nick Ferrari
How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?
Boris Johnson's Cabinet is actually Remain-heavy

Boris Johnson's Cabinet: How Did They Vote On Brexit And Theresa May's Deal?
Boris Johnson will have to write the "letters of last resort" on Wednesday

Boris Johnson's First PM Task Is To Decide What To Do If Britain Is Obliterated By A Nuclear Strike