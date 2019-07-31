Liverpool Lord Mayor Resigns After Sharing Racist Video Via WhatsApp

Wales Rally Great Britain Liverpool Launch. Picture: Getty

Liverpool's Lord Mayor has stood down from his position after only two months in the role for circulating a racist video via WhatsApp.

Peter Brennan, who was only elected to the position in May, made the decision to stand aside after speaking with elected Mayor Joe Anderson.

Mr Anderson said in a statement: "This morning, I was shocked and appalled to see a racist video circulated by our Lord Mayor Councillor Peter Brennan.

"Racist language and behaviour is inexcusable and unforgivable in all its forms. The hurt that this will have caused to people across the city, including members of my own family is unacceptable from someone who we have given the honour to act as our first citizen.

"I have spoken to Councillor Brennan this morning and after that conversation he has agreed to stand down immediately from the office of Lord Mayor."

Mr Brennan has also been referred to the Labour Party regionally and nationally over the matter.