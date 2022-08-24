'Postgraduate level' organised crime: A look inside Liverpool's organised crime families run 'like the Sopranos'

24 August 2022, 15:54 | Updated: 24 August 2022, 16:09

Liverpool&squot;s police urged the city&squot;s "criminal fraternity" to come forward over the killing. (Left) A girl leaves flowers in memory of Olivia, 9
Liverpool's police urged the city's "criminal fraternity" to come forward over the killing. (Left) A girl leaves flowers in memory of Olivia, 9. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Liverpool's detectives investigating the killing of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have appealed to the city's “criminal fraternity” – a world of sophisticated crooks that have been likened to the Sopranos.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The city has been rocked by the nine-year-old girl’s killing, believed to be an accidental shooting in which the intended target ran into her house, leaving her dead and her mother injured. It has been speculated to be a "tit for tat" shooting.

Usually, the organised crime gangs operating in Merseyside are a world away from the street violence that flares up alarmingly frequently in London.

The sophisticate criminal networks make massive sums of money and tend to keep violence against each other away from the public eye and 'civilians' – using targeted attacks with guns instead of knife attacks on the street.

Liverpool's criminals are said to "dominate" the gun trade outside of London.

LBC spoke to gang expert Professor Simon Harding, a professor of criminology and director of the National Centre for Gang Research at the University of West London.

"What Liverpool is infamous for is organised crime, and these are older men, many of whom are white but not exclusively, but it’s a different kind of scenario," he said.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy appealed to Liverpool&squot;s "criminal fraternity"
Chief Constable Serena Kennedy appealed to Liverpool's "criminal fraternity". Picture: Alamy

"These are people who are involved in higher levels of organised crime. That might be importation of drugs from Europe or abroad, it might be racketeering, it might be profiteering, it might be running sex trade work with prostitutes, and high level robbery and fraud, so they are involved at a much higher level.

"And they also tend to be family-based, so there's lots of old families from Liverpool who would be criminally connected, probably a bunch of brothers, extended cousins, things like that, many of whom will have extensive criminal careers."

Read more: Target of Liverpool shooting that left Olivia Pratt-Korbel dead arrested as two sources 'name gunman'

Prof Harding said the impression of a "gangland" where all of the public is at risk from violence like this week's shooting - if it is linked to gang activity - is inaccurate.

When it comes to Liverpool's gangsters, the public will more often see what he calls their "shop floor", criminal activities like drug dealing, rather than shootouts in the street.

Some parts of the business world could end up having run ins too – for example, when the gangs try racketeering, where they force businesses to pay "protection money" or risk having their business attacked.

Liverpool is a hub of organised crime gangs
Liverpool is a hub of organised crime gangs. Picture: Getty

These organised crime gangs are a world away from the street violence seen where young people attack other youngsters in London.

They're older, more sophisticated and richer – described by Prof Harding as being at a "postgraduate level" for crime.

They are involved in "hundreds and hundreds of thousands of pounds" of criminal enterprise like drug shipments, human trafficking, sex work, vying for control and choosing to carry out a hit instead of starting a fight in the street, something that would represent a clumsy and botched attack for these gangsters.

"The reality is certainly with organised crime it's very much from one family to another, it's one group of criminals to another, and it can occasionally flare up and it can create these problems, but this current situation is quite unique," Prof Harding said.

"You tend to find street gangs in Liverpool, Birmingham and Manchester tend to use knives, they're young kids usually under the age of 21, and it’s very much knife-enabled crime.

"When you get up the ranks, or to the next level of organised crime, you're looking at firearms and shootings and that's partly because they can access them, they can access the guns, and the ammunition, they can pay for them, they can buy them, because they're working in a criminal world that has far higher levels of profit and money.

"These are largely white families who are trying to take control over various criminal enterprises falling into argument and beef with each other and occasionally that plays out, usually with a targeted shooting."

The exact scale of the crime – the number of families, the amount of people involved, the exact financial value, was unclear.

They have been said to operate on a "no grass" rule that stops information leaking to the authorities.

In the wake of Olivia's killing, Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy appealed to "members of the criminal fraternity" to "examine their consciences" in a bid for someone to reveal information.

Liverpool has become a hub for organised crime through a combination of geography and history.

Read more: 'We have a real problem with moped attacks,' Chelsea MP says as Londoner attacked with machete for watch

As a port city, it provides plenty of opportunity for illicit business. Prof Harding said high levels of drug use provide it with an accessible market.

And its history has seen a variety of people come to the city who established organised crime operations - largely from a state of poverty - and those have their criminality passed on through generations, with some of these gangs tracing their roots back for decades.

"These families didn't appear yesterday, they've been here 30, 40, 50 years. Some of their crime has been intergenerational, so it passes from father to son, down the family - we're kind of talking like the Sopranos to be honest," Prof Harding said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Olivia was shot dead in Liverpool on Monday night

'Her photo will haunt you forever': Olivia's devastated family lash out at 'scum' gunman who left 'beautiful' girl, 9, dead
Nee was the target of the shooting that left Olivia, 9, fatally wounded

Pictured: Convicted burglar, 35, who was the target of Liverpool shooting that left Olivia, 9, dead

Boris Johnson makes final visit to Kyiv before leaving No10

Boris Johnson makes final visit to Kyiv before leaving No10 to mark six month anniversary of the war

Judge involved in Archie Battersbee case to rule on similar case involving a 6 year old girl

Judge from Archie Battersbee case to rule on whether girl, six, has life support withdrawn

Another London bus strike to coincide with Notting Hill Carnival

Bank Holiday bus strike to clash with London's Notting Hill Carnival as revellers warned of delays

Finland's prime minister has been forced to apologise over a picture of two topless women

Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin apologises for topless picture of influencers at official residence

Locals have said they are "shocked" and "worried" about the spike in moped watch crimes

'We have a real problem with moped attacks,' Chelsea MP says as Londoner attacked with machete for watch

Red Arrows members have been investigated

Red Arrows investigated over misogyny, bullying and sexual harassment

James Heappey told LBC the Navy does have control of the Channel.

'We do have control' of Channel insists Heappey despite record-breaking number of migrant crossings

Elizabeth Line sections to link up on Sunday 6th November

Elizabeth Line sections to link up and become fully connected in 'giant leap for London's transport'

The TUC has called for an increase of the national minimum wage

Trade unions demand national minimum wage increase to £15 amid mass walkouts over pay

Olivia may have been killed in a tit-for-tat attack

Target of Liverpool shooting that left Olivia Pratt-Korbel dead arrested as two sources 'name gunman'

Just Stop Oil demonstrated at three service stations on Wednesday.

Protesters glue themselves to petrol courts and 'smash up pumps' on M25 as police make 9 arrests

Rab Wardell, 37, died in his sleep overnight on Monday.

Olympian Katie Archibald reveals she tried to save dying partner Rab Wardell, 37, as he suffered cardiac arrest

Olivia was killed in a shooting in Liverpool

Criminals urged to turn in killer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, after shooting that 'crossed every boundary'

The UK and Ukraine have announced a new digital trade agreement six months after Russia's invasion

'Ukraine's fighting and open for business': UK unveils new digital trade agreement 6 months after Russia's invasion

Latest News

See more Latest News

Election 2024 Biden

Biden announces long-awaited student debt forgiveness plan

Pakistan Floods

Floods wreak havoc across Pakistan with more than 900 dead since mid-June

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine braced for heavy attacks as Independence Day marked

China Panda Twins

Panda twins born in China as species struggles for survival

Russia Ukraine War Explainer

Biden announces nearly three billion dollars in new military aid for Ukraine

France Drought

Drought-hit Europe could face three more dry months, EU report says

Japan Prime Minister COVID

Japan considering development of new nuclear reactors

Finland Prime Minister Party

Finland’s leader apologises over party photo at summer home

Russia Ex Mayor Arrested

Ex-mayor arrested on charges of discrediting Russian army

A vendor sells blue and yellow balloons in honour of the country’s National Flag Day

Ukraine marks Independence Day six months after start of war

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support
James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

'We have seen a huge shortage of blood" charity says, urges people to donate

'We've seen a huge shortage of blood' charity says, urges people to donate

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

Caller declares BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson

BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson, caller declares

Stanley Johnson

Stanley Johnson blasts Government over sewage pumped into UK waterways

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 21/8 | Watch again

Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak: "It's not 'la-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it"

"It's not 'La-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it": Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London