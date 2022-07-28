Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak go head-to-head in LBC hustings

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss speaking at the Tory hustings. Picture: Getty/LBC

By Will Taylor

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are setting out their stall in the Tory hustings - hosted by LBC's Nick Ferrari.

The two leadership contenders are vying for the keys to No10 in Leeds.

Both have made their opening pitches to the audience of Tory members - and they will be questioned by Nick and the audience in tonight's debate.

Mr Sunak opened by joking: "The sun has been shining - so much so that someone said to me the other day 'wow, you've got a great tan.'"

He stuck to his theme of giving others the same opportunity the UK gave his family when they came to the UK.

"This country did something absolutely incredible for my family, they welcomed them as immigrants 60 years ago and allowed them to build a better life," he told members, before pledging to "grip" inflation and NHS waiting times, and to "restore trust, rebuild the economy, reunite our country".

He said: "We will cut VAT on fuel. But what I won't do is embark on a spree borrowing tens and tens of billions of pounds of unfunded promises and put them on the country's credit card, and pass them on to our children and our grandchildren to pick up the tab.

"That's not right. That's not responsible, and it's certainly not Conservative. But of course, once we grip inflation and ensure that mortgage rates don't rise and cripple people, I'm going to cut taxes."

He received a more muted response than Ms Truss, who followed him with her opening speech.

Ms Truss, who grew up in Paisley, said her "grit, determination and straight-talking" came from Yorkshire, and that would be needed by a Prime Minister as they take on the economic crisis.

She pledged to keep corporation tax low, reverse the National Insurance hike and invest in projects like the Northern Powerhouse Rail.

Updates to follow