Llandudno goats stage second lockdown takeover of Welsh town

17 March 2021, 17:53 | Updated: 17 March 2021, 18:36

By Joe Cook

The infamous billy goats of Llandudno have returned to the streets of the coastal Welsh town, drawing the delight of many but angering locals with flower beds.

The goats normally live on the Great Orme, on the outskirts of Llandudno, Conwy.

The animals became a worldwide sensation in the first lockdown last March, when they defied government orders to socially distance and made the most of the quiet streets.

This time it appears many are trying to make the most of the reopening of hairdressers in Wales, with staff from the Yummy Thai Food Cafe capturing four goats queuing - socially distanced - at a local barbers.

Four goats were spotted queueing for the hairdresser, after the Welsh government announced they would open on Monday.
Four goats were spotted queueing for the hairdresser, after the Welsh government announced they would open on Monday. Picture: Yummy Thai Food Cafe
Locals have warned on social media for people to take care driving through Llandudno.
Locals have warned on social media for people to take care driving through Llandudno. Picture: LBC

Llandudno local, Barney Colgate Walters, told LBC he thinks the goats "are a huge credit to the town".

"They’ve really brought the community together during these tough times and I hope to see a lot more of them even after lockdown!" he added.

For many the goats appear to be a welcome distraction during lockdown.
For many the goats appear to be a welcome distraction during lockdown. Picture: LBC
Some of the herd have taken to sleeping around the church yard.
Some of the herd have taken to sleeping around the church yard. Picture: Yummy Thai Food Cafe

Similarly, Ann Hobson said she thought they were "lovely", but warned: "You have to be careful with the females though especially if they have their babies with them.

"I do get concerned for them as they are roaming on our roads too which is a worry for them and the motorists."

Some people are concerned that the kids may be unaware the lockdown is relaxing in Wales.
Some people are concerned that the kids may be unaware the lockdown is relaxing in Wales. Picture: Yummy Thai Food Cafe
The famous Llandudno goats have returned to the streets of the coastal Welsh town.
The Llandudno goats appear to have quite an appetite. Picture: Barney Colgate Walters

Although it is not unusual for the Great Orme goats to take refuge in the outskirts of Llandudno during windy weather, the lockdowns mean they have gone far further than usual.

Jimmy Weston, told LBC he has mixed emotions about the goats: “As much as I love these fur balls, I think they are causing too much damage and we need to migrate them back to the Orme immediately.”

Other locals have also posted online about the goats' appetite, with shrubs and bushes facing an army of nibblers.

