David Cameron to face grilling over collapse of Greensill Capital

David Cameron is to face a grilling by MPs over his lobbying activities for collapsed finance firm Greensill Capital.

The former prime minister will appear at back-to-back hearings by the Commons Treasury and Public Accounts committees on Thursday to assist a probe into the "potentially criminal" collapse of the company.

Dozens of texts and emails were released on Tuesday which showed Mr Cameron appealing to ministers and senior officials for help in gaining access to Government coronavirus support programmes for the firm.

They included messages to Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove, and senior officials at the Treasury and the Bank of England, as well as a call to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Mr Cameron, who joined Greensill as an adviser after he left office, has insisted his lobbying activities broke no rules but accepted there are "lessons to be learned".

However there has been criticism of how a former prime minister was able to exploit his personal contacts with former colleagues and officials in the pursuit of commercial gain.

The Government has backed the former PM over his conduct and that of ministers and officials but stood by its decision to reject funding applications submitted by the firm.

In one message to Mr Sunak, he complained the Treasury's objections to Greensill's application were "nuts", adding: "Think there is a simple misunderstanding that I can explain."

In an exchange with Mr Gove, the former prime minister messaged: "Am now speaking to Rishi first thing tomorrow. If I am still stuck, can I call you then?"

"Of course! Any time," Mr Gove responded.

Meanwhile the City watchdog has said it is launching a formal investigation into the collapse of Greensill which filed for insolvency in March.

The Financial Conduct Authority said some of the allegations made about the firm were "potentially criminal in nature".

Greensill was the biggest backer of GFG - the owner the UK's third largest steelmaker, Liberty Steel - and its failure has put thousands of jobs at risk as GFG seeks to refinance.

Appearing before the Treasury Committee on Tuesday, the firm's founder, Australian financier Lex Greensill, said he was "truly sorry" and took full responsibility for what happened.

In a letter to the committee, Mr Cameron said he first became concerned that the company might be in serious financial difficulty in December last year.

"Up until that point, I firmly believed that Greensill was in good financial health," he said.

The lobbying revelations sparked a series of new allegations, dubbed 'Tory sleaze' by critics, bringing the conduct of ministers and the PM into question.

Just yesterday it was revealed the Prime Minister has a county court judgment for a £535 debt, while questions remain over who originally paid for the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat and his £15,000 holiday to Mustique last year.