Now 1000-year-old tree 'felled': Locals furious after Yew Tree dating back to Battle of Hastings 'mysteriously uprooted'

5 October 2023, 19:26

The Yew Tree reportedly predates the Battle of Hastings
The Yew Tree reportedly predates the Battle of Hastings. Picture: Social Media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Locals are furious after a yew tree that 'predates the Battle of Hastings' was 'mysteriously uprooted' in a suspected felling.

The tree is understood to have come down on one morning this week, before being "dragged away".

Qualified tree surgeon Paul Lawrence, 51, said he believes the tree is more than 1,000 years old - meaning it dates back to the Battle of Hastings.

“I first saw it yesterday morning when walking the dog. The tree means a lot to me, my grandad’s ashes were sprinkled there. I have a personal connection to the tree," he told The Argus.

An 'ancient' yew tree was 'felled'
An 'ancient' yew tree was 'felled'. Picture: Social Media

"I was in complete and utter disbelief. The farmer has been doing work around the fields and cut back overgrown trees which I know needs to be done," he continued.

“I think it happened on Thursday. I was extremely emotional, I was very angry too.”

The tree is understood to still be in the field near Uckham Lane, Battle, around a mile from Senlac Hill - near where the famous battle occurred in 1066.

Rother District Council has refused to comment as the tree is on private land.

It comes just a week after the world-famous Sycamore Gap Tree was felled last week.

As well as destroying the tree itself, the culprit has damaged the 1,901-year-old Roman wall that it stood next to, according to Historic England.

